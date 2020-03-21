Eating lemon, turmeric or mango cannot prevent coronavirus, says WHO

Eating tumeric or lemon cannot kill the new coronavirus, says WHO. (Source: Getty Images) Eating tumeric or lemon cannot kill the new coronavirus, says WHO. (Source: Getty Images)

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been much speculation about the preventive measures one could adopt to stay safe–from the foods one should eat to places one should avoid. Putting all rumours to rest, World Health Organisation has answered questions about what can or cannot protect you from coronavirus. Take a look:

1. Should you use a swimming pool?

“Swimming in a well-maintained, properly chlorinated pool is safe. However, it is advisable to stay away from all crowded areas including crowded swimming pools. Keep one metre distance from people who sneeze or cough even in a swimming area,” WHO mentioned in its website.

2. Eating rasam or curry cannot protect you from coronavirus

WHO stated that there was no scientific evidence to prove that eating rasam or curry could keep you from being infected.

3. You do not need to drink water every 15 minutes

Again, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that drinking water frequently can protect you from COVID-19 or flush out the virus, said WHO. However, it is recommended that one should have about eight glasses of water every day.

4. Lemon or turmeric cannot prevent coronavirus

“There is no scientific evidence that lemon/turmeric prevents COVID-19. In general, however, WHO recommends consuming adequate fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet,” said WHO.

5. Sunlight cannot kill the new coronavirus

As per WHO, there is no evidence of sunlight being able to kill the new coronavirus.

6. You can eat frozen foods and ice-cream

“There is no scientific evidence that eating hygienically made frozen food and ice-cream spreads the new coronavirus,” the WHO document clarified.

7. Dry cough is not the only symptom of coronavirus

Some coronavirus infected patients have also shown symptoms like runny nose or sputum.

8. Eating chicken

At a time when people are avoiding the consumption of meat, WHO emphasised, “Eating hygienically prepared and well-cooked chicken is safe and does not cause the spread of the new coronavirus.”

9. Eating mango cannot kill coronavirus

“There is no scientific evidence that mango kills the new coronavirus. However, WHO recommends consuming adequate fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet,” read the report.

WHO suggested the following preventive tips:

1. Regularly wash hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

2. Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or, and then dispose the tissue immediately.

3. Keep one metre distance from someone sneezing or coughing.

