Eating habits that might lead to stomach bloating

Bloating can be a real problem if it occurs on a regular basis. It is caused by excess gas production or disturbances in the movement of the muscles of the digestive system, usually due to the consumption of junk food and carbonated beverages, eating a large meal, menstruation, and constipation, among other reasons.

It often causes pain, discomfort, and a stuffed feeling in your stomach. Have you ever wondered what might be causing this problem? If you can’t put your finger on it, then these insights might help.

Not chewing food properly

Not following the principles of mindful eating may result in many eating disorders along with bloating in the stomach. Chewing helps to mechanically break down food and release digestive enzymes such as amylase in saliva. By ignoring this important stage of digestion, people end up putting more pressure on the rest of the digestive tract, which may result in food fermenting in the gut and producing gas.

Overconsumption of chewing gums

Some people constantly chew gums to curb their appetite and have fresh breath. In the process, they swallow excess air which contribute to bloating. It sends the wrong signal to the digestive system about food coming in that results in the production of enzymes necessary to break it down. But when there is no food to process, bloating occurs.

Drinking water during a meal

It is advisable to drink water 30 minutes before a meal or around 45 minutes after the meal and never in between. When we drink fluids or water in between a meal, it slows down the process of digestion and leaves you feeling bloated and fuller.

Eating too late at night

These days, people eat their evening meal quite late. While this may allow one to work late or pack more social events into the evening, eating too close to bedtime puts additional strain on the digestive system which can lead to bloating.