How eating fruits on an empty stomach can spike blood sugar for those at diabetes risk

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Fruits are often hailed as one of the healthiest additions to your diet — rich in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and natural sugars. Many people prefer eating fruits first thing in the morning, believing it to be a clean and energising start to the day.
But, can consuming them on an empty stomach spike blood sugar levels, especially in those with insulin resistance or at risk for diabetes?
Diabetes educator and dietician Kanikka Malhotra tells indianexpress.com, “Consumption of fruits produced on an empty stomach can lead to elevating the level of sugar in the blood because of the natural forms of sugar they possess (fructose), which is transformed by the body to glucose. Nevertheless, with individuals who are susceptible to diabetes or pre-diabetes, such a surge is not notable provided portion servings are monitored properly and not fruit juices are imbibed but whole fruits.”
Complete fruits also give fibre to retard glucose release, limiting sudden rises in blood sugar levels. Some fruits have different glycemic responses, and depending on the individual’s metabolic health, consuming them in moderation is unlikely to produce harmful spikes. Fibre and protein-rich balanced meals are also suggested to stabilise the blood sugar levels further.
“Some fruits with high glycemic indices (GI), watermelon, very ripe bananas, pineapple, and grapes, among other fruits, will spike your blood glucose rapidly if eaten alone. Berries, apples, pears, and citrus fruits are lower glycemic fruits and produce a milder blood sugar response,” states Malhotra.
She suggests that eating fruits with equivalent protein, healthy fats, or fiber can help prevent the glucose absorption rate and mitigate the blood glucose surge, especially after consuming high-sugar fruits. For example, eating fruit with nuts or combining it with yogurt can help reduce the increase in glucose. This method is beneficial for fruits that exhibit moderate to high sugar content. I consider it a good practice for fruit eating to achieve improved glycemic control at this level.
People with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes should primarily consume whole, fresh fruits with low to moderate glycemic indices (e.g. berries, apples, pears, and some citrus fruits). Portion control is crucial, with fruits offered in portions containing about 15 grams of carbohydrates. Fruit juice and canned fruit contain added sugars, so the speed of glucose going into the bloodstream is raised,” says Malhotra.
She adds that when a person consumes fruits in conjunction with protein or healthy fats, it slows down the absorption of sugar. Lastly, fruits contain essential micronutrients, fibre, and antioxidant capacity that are beneficial for metabolic health, helping to support blood sugar levels when consumed regularly, along with the management of overall calorie values and carbohydrate intake.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.