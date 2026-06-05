How eating fruits on an empty stomach can spike blood sugar for those at diabetes risk

Fruits are often hailed as one of the healthiest additions to your diet — rich in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and natural sugars. Many people prefer eating fruits first thing in the morning, believing it to be a clean and energising start to the day.

But, can consuming them on an empty stomach spike blood sugar levels, especially in those with insulin resistance or at risk for diabetes?

Diabetes educator and dietician Kanikka Malhotra tells indianexpress.com, “Consumption of fruits produced on an empty stomach can lead to elevating the level of sugar in the blood because of the natural forms of sugar they possess (fructose), which is transformed by the body to glucose. Nevertheless, with individuals who are susceptible to diabetes or pre-diabetes, such a surge is not notable provided portion servings are monitored properly and not fruit juices are imbibed but whole fruits.”