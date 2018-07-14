Eating food that heals from within

Jamun fruit and seeds have a history of use as a hypoglycaemic agent in treating diabetes in traditional medicine. (File) Jamun fruit and seeds have a history of use as a hypoglycaemic agent in treating diabetes in traditional medicine. (File)

Today, the search for novel treatments for diseases, longevity and wellness is far more than ever before. Be it acupuncture, naturopathy, massage, homoeopathy, biofeedback, Ayurveda or even stem cell therapy and many others, they are not integrated into orthodox medicine. Most do not get approved by FDA. Rather they represent what is called alternative or complementary therapies.

According to recent reports in the US, a more open view is being considered for stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Stem cells are a class of undifferentiated cells that are able to differentiate into specialised cell types. Commonly, stem cells come from two main sources: Stem cells from the bone marrow are the most widely used in stem-cell therapy, but some therapies use stem cells from umbilical cord blood.

Research is underway to develop various sources for stem cells, as well as to apply stem-cell treatments for neurological disease and chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Other potential areas of use include arthritis, stroke, lung disease, sports injuries, hair loss and skin problems with ageing like wrinkles.

Stem-cell therapy has become controversial. This controversy is often related to abortion politics and to human cloning. While these issues will continue to be researched, the good news is that one can use one’s own food to activate our body’s own dormant stem cells.

A viable alternative to stem cell transplantation is to design approaches that stimulate endogenous stem cells to promote healing and regenerative medicine. Many natural compounds have been shown to promote healing. A research published in 2006 demonstrates effects of several natural compounds; phytonutrients in green tea, berries and vitamin D in combination act to promote healing via an interaction with stem cell populations. These are commonly consumed foods like our very own jamun or black berry, spirulina and Japanese seaweed.

Jamun fruit and seeds have a history of use as a hypoglycaemic agent in treating diabetes in traditional medicine in India which has been validated by several scientific studies. Not only diabetes, many studies are demonstrating its cancer-fighting qualities. It has phytonutrients, among them glycosides. Recent preliminary studies show they guide our stem cells to produce more red blood cells and thereby can potentially benefit people suffering from heart failure.

These are new areas of research and offer potential in treating disease. However, till more information is available, including these simple foods in our diet can certainly help in repairing and healing our bodies from inside without any side effects.

