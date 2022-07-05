scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Healthy habits: Things you must, must not do while and after eating

"Sitting in Vajrasana enhances digestion," said macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 7:30:41 pm
eatingHere's how you should be eating for good health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may be eating healthy foods, but there are also certain habits you must avoid and follow while consuming meals to reap maximum benefits.

This is because good eating practices aid digestion, gut health, and also ensure maximum nutrient absorption by the body. So here’s macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal sharing “5 dos and don’ts while and after eating“.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Check out her Instagram post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here’s what to keep in mind.

Also Read |Food therapist explains why eating the right food combo is important

Dos

*Sit upright.
*Leave your phone away from the dining area.
*Sit in Vajrasana as it enhances digestion.
*Have a fermented food along with your meal to aid digestion.
*Chew your food well.

Also Read |Six steps to eating right as it rains

Don’ts

*Don’t eat fruits right after a meal.
*Don’t drink caffeinated beverages immediately after a meal as it delays iron absorption.
*Don’t drink water along with your meal.
*Don’t exercise right after a meal (don’t even walk immediately).
*Don’t eat with a phone in the one hand.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Aihole, where is Aihole, Aihole in Karnartaka, Aihole megaliths, burial site of Aihole, prehistoric burial site Aihole, Express Wanderlust, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: In pictures, the prehistoric burial site of Aihole
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement