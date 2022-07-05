Healthy habits: Things you must, must not do while and after eating

You may be eating healthy foods, but there are also certain habits you must avoid and follow while consuming meals to reap maximum benefits.

This is because good eating practices aid digestion, gut health, and also ensure maximum nutrient absorption by the body. So here’s macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal sharing “5 dos and don’ts while and after eating“.

Here’s what to keep in mind.

Dos

*Sit upright.

*Leave your phone away from the dining area.

*Sit in Vajrasana as it enhances digestion.

*Have a fermented food along with your meal to aid digestion.

*Chew your food well.

Don’ts

*Don’t eat fruits right after a meal.

*Don’t drink caffeinated beverages immediately after a meal as it delays iron absorption.

*Don’t drink water along with your meal.

*Don’t exercise right after a meal (don’t even walk immediately).

*Don’t eat with a phone in the one hand.

