For all those who do not like coffee, these caffeine-free boosters are what you need for instant energy

If you think caffeine is the only thing that can provide you with an instant dose of energy, you will be surprised to know what we are here to share with you today. These energy boosters are not only caffeine-free but can make you feel energetic throughout the day and come without any side effects attached to them. Still not convinced? Let’s hear it from an expert herself.

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share certain caffeine-free energy boosters that can charge us instantly. “My love for 2 cups of coffee a day will never die, but a lot of you who just don’t like coffee, here’s a few things that can give you instant energy,” she wrote as she shared the boosters.

Get more sunlight

Given our hectic lifestyle, it often becomes difficult to get up early and get sunlight first thing in the morning. However, Rashi feels that the benefits of getting enough sunlight are often underestimated. “It maintains our circadian rhythm, helps burn fat efficiently, improves sleep, gives enough vitamin D, and lastly, enough energy through the day,” she said.

Have protein, fat instead of carbs for breakfast

Most of us are accustomed to having a high carb breakfast but the expert suggested replacing it with protein and fat rich foods instead. “I swear by this! I’ve been doing this for way too many years now and it’s one of the reasons I’m able to maintain a stable weight, have better eating habits throughout the day, and have way more energy than most people I know! It’s all in the food!” she revealed further.

Cut down on sugar

Sugar is not only bad for health but is draining as well. “Digesting sugar takes a toll on our body and sucks the energy out of us besides depleting our body of a lot of good nutrients required for energy,” she said.

“So, let’s switch to better quality sugar. If your snacks are always going to be loaded with sugar in the form of juices, refined sugars, and sugar-loaded oat bars, you won’t feel like you have enough energy to keep going,” she said.

Agreed registered dietitian Garima Goyal and said, “Sugar is one of the biggest energy drainer. Never begin your day with a sweet meal as it sucks out your energy. If you want to add sugars in the breakfast bowl, combine it with protein, fat and fibre to balance out the effects, else it may raise the blood sugar levels. Truly sugary breakfast won’t let you feel energised for a longer time, but having it with other components will avoid the blood sugar spike-and-crash pattern and will not drain you.”

Connect with people

According to Rashi, sharing a good laugh or even a quick conversation with a friend you love in the day can light up your day and give you the energy you need to get through a hard day. Put effort into building these authentic relationships. “Share a quick conversation with people around, have a good laugh and go for a walk or yoga session with your friends or family. When you feel good, your body automatically feels good,” added Goyal.

