Monday, August 16, 2021
‘Eat light at night’: Teejay Sidhu shares diet tips she follows

"I thought I'd share some tips that I follow... one is eating light at night. It feels great and I sleep better," Sidhu said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 9:40:34 pm
Teejay SidhuFrom mental health and fitness to motherhood, she is quite vocal and candid about her life. (Source: Teejay Sidhu/Instagram)

TV host Teejay Sidhu, who is also a mom to three beautiful daughters, keeps giving a sneak peek into her life through her social media accounts. From mental health to fitness and motherhood, she has always been vocal and candid about her life, while also sharing tips to maintain a balance between all aspects.

She, once again, took to Instagram to share some diet tips, and revealed that she practices the habit of eating a light dinner as it helps her sleep better.

“I don’t normally post much about food but since I get asked a lot about diet, I thought I’d share some tips that I follow… one is eating light at night. It feels great and I sleep better,” Sidhu said. She added, “Your body doesn’t require a lot of food at night”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) 

Further, she shared her preferred dinner meal. “Our go-to dinner is salad bowls. They’re easy to make — we just throw together whatever we find in the fridge!”

ALSO READ |Nutritionist suggests foods you should not eat before going to bed

Sidhu went on to share a “perfect” salad recipe for her followers.

“Tonight it was avocado, cucumber, tomato, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli, lettuce and alfalfa sprouts. (Lemon/black pepper for flavour) I also added quinoa. Sometimes I add refried beans, sometimes brown rice or sweet potato. I know it looks like a small portion but it’s actually perfect!” she shared.

However, the actor suggested consulting a doctor or nutritionist before changing ones diet. “Still, before changing your diet, do check with your doctor/nutritionist – everybody is different, so find out what works best for you.”

