Why you should eat food while sitting cross-legged on the floor

Over the years, among the many things and habits that have faded is the norm of sitting cross-legged on the floor when having meals. But it is one habit that must be brought back, say experts, stressing that eating while sitting in ‘sukhasana’ can do wonders for digestive health. Recently, Dr Dimple Jangda, an ayurveda and gut health coach took to Instagram to share the manifold benefits of sitting crossed-legged on the floor while eating. “There is a lot of wisdom and scientific reason behind this traditional practice,” she wrote.

Explaining that sukha means “at ease” or “easy” and asana means “posture”, she suggests that this asana “puts the mind and body at ease,” and when the brain is calm, it can better focus on the food, which helps the body in “digesting and assimilating the nutrients well.”

She further adds that with no movement in the lower limbs, “the brain is ready and tuned to receive signals from the five sense organs, and send messages to the stomach on what kind of digestive juices to prepare in advance.” In the sukhasana pose, the lower part of the body is in the resting phase which “reduces the pressure on the heart to pump blood to those parts” thus increasing blood circulation to the abdominal region.

Agrees Karishma Shah, an integrative health nutritionist and holistic life coach, and says, “More blood circulation in the abdominal region aids in better digestion. This also promotes more mindfulness while eating which can reduce binge eating, emotional eating patterns in some individuals.”

In her post, Dr Dimple also adds that the rhythmic back and forth movement while eating food sitting slows down the process of eating which, she points out, “gives enough time for the brain to understand the signals from the vagus nerve which prevents overeating.”

“This kind of movement benefits the working of abdominal muscles to secrete digestive juices which aids in digestion,” Dr Vishal Gupta, principal medical officer and in-charge, preventive health, check-up, Fortis Hospital Noida, explains. He adds that the most important part about sitting on the floor is that “it forces you to maintain a neutral spine and sit more upright, thereby improving posture.”

Other benefits that Dr Dimple listed include: the asana “squeezes the muscles of stomach, liver, gall bladder to secrete the required digestive juices, and strengthening the pelvic regions.” She suggests that while it may not be possible to sit on the floor in public spaces, one should try to practice it at home.

Adding, Karishma mentions that though eating food while standing does not have any significant disadvantages, eating in a proper sit-down arrangement is always better.

