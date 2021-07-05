Count on this easy yoga mudra to unwind, treat insomnia

There is no denying that regular physical activity, especially in the form of yoga, not only helps keep one active but also manage lifestyle-related issues like obesity and excessive stress.

But if you are not sure about where and how to begin, here’s some help from yoga teacher Mansi Gandhi who shared about an effective, stress-relieving yoga mudra. In yogic practice, mudras or hand gestures are considered an effective way to channelise the body’s energy flow that helps it to relax.

“Hand gestures help stimulate various glands and systems to correct imbalances and strengthen ourselves,” said Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, Gandhi shared the most commonly used mudra or Gyan mudra.

Here are the benefits of gyan mudra

*Livens up the spirit, lifts your mood

*Increases blood flow to the brain

*Helps relax the body, taking the focus inwards

*It is good to treat insomnia, diabetes and headaches

How to do it?

*Bring the tip of the thumb and the index finger to touch each other.

*This mudra works best when practiced for 30 minutes each day.

*You can break it up into 15 minute blocks but is most effective when done continually, mentioned Gandhi.

