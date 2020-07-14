Count on this juice for immunity against skin and hair woes

Here’s how you can develop immunity against skin and hair issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can develop immunity against skin and hair issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Among the list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to building immunity, the need to make healthy lifestyle changes that help the body from the outside as well as the inside, has often been stressed on. These changes include consuming a healthy diet, regular exercise and the consumption of immunity boosters. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a raw vegetable juice recipe, as part of a Facebook Live session, that not just helps build immunity against diseases but also develop immunity against skin and hair issues.

What more? It is a cooling juice that’s apt for summer and can be prepared with basic ingredients that can be easily found in your kitchen.

Take a look at the easy recipe.

Raw vegetable juice

Ingredients

Cucumber

Carrot

Beetroot

Chilly

Tomato

Water

Lemon

ALSO READ | ABC for health: Why apple, beetroot and carrot juice is good for immunity

Method

*Blend all the ingredients with a bit of water. Strain the mixture, squeeze a lemon and drink immediately.

While cucumber is a cooling agent, carrot is a good source of beta carotene. Beetroot is rich in iron while tomato is a good source of lycopene and vitamin C. When combined with the benefits of green chilly, which is rich in vitamin E and provides immunity against cold and flu, this raw vegetable juice is a complete vitamin and iron-infused concoction that is great for skin and hair health, shared Makhija.

How to consume it?

Slurping it down immediately is the key, mentioned Makhija. “You will be amazed to see the difference in your skin, the plumpness and the softness. Your hair will be long, healthy and shining. That is how you give your body good nutrition in terms of all the vitamins and iron,” she said.

When are you going to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd