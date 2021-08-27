scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Health tips for diabetics: Three lifestyle habits to manage blood sugar levels

Dietitian Mansi Padechia recommends simple lifestyle changes to manage diabetes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 27, 2021 10:30:45 am
blood sugar rise issues, diabetes, how to manage blood sugar levels, indianexpress.comm indianexpress, lifestyle diseases, diabetes dietPrevent blood sugar rise with these simple changes in your daily life. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is a lot of information available on how one can manage manage blood sugar levels and diabetes. But the basics often get ignored. To help you make the right choices, here’s a quick guide from dietitian Mansi Padechia who said that simple lifestyle tweaks can go a long way in helping curb rising blood sugar levels, and therefore prominent lifestyle disorders like diabetes.

“Are you confused with a lot of information on diabetes? Here’s what you need to you need to do,” she captioned her Instagram post.

ALSO READ |Six simple rules diabetics need to follow

Lifestyle change 1

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Walk for 15 minutes post meals. This will make a big difference when it comes to managing your sugar levels. Your body absorbs most of the sugar at this time, and hence movement helps.

Lifestyle change 2

Eat your protein first. This will make you feel fuller and reduce your carbohydrate intake, which means less sugar spike.

ALSO READ |Low carb diet for weight loss, diabetes: Know all about it

Lifestyle change 3

Include foods that help manage diabetes and spread them across all meals and recipes.

These include healthy foods like

Chamomile tea
Apples
Beans
Almonds
Spinach
Chia seeds
Turmeric

How do you manage your sugar levels?

