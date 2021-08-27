Health tips for diabetics: Three lifestyle habits to manage blood sugar levels

There is a lot of information available on how one can manage manage blood sugar levels and diabetes. But the basics often get ignored. To help you make the right choices, here’s a quick guide from dietitian Mansi Padechia who said that simple lifestyle tweaks can go a long way in helping curb rising blood sugar levels, and therefore prominent lifestyle disorders like diabetes.

“Are you confused with a lot of information on diabetes? Here’s what you need to you need to do,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Lifestyle change 1

Walk for 15 minutes post meals. This will make a big difference when it comes to managing your sugar levels. Your body absorbs most of the sugar at this time, and hence movement helps.

Lifestyle change 2

Eat your protein first. This will make you feel fuller and reduce your carbohydrate intake, which means less sugar spike.

Lifestyle change 3

Include foods that help manage diabetes and spread them across all meals and recipes.

These include healthy foods like

Chamomile tea

Apples

Beans

Almonds

Spinach

Chia seeds

Turmeric

How do you manage your sugar levels?

