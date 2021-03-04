From pacifying dry cough to treating dental issues: Count on these easy home remedies using walnuts

Nuts and seeds are highly recommended for better skin and overall health. But did you know that consuming antioxidant-rich nuts regularly can also help relieve a range of health issues — from joint pains to dry cough?

As per Ayurveda, one such nut that is extremely beneficial is the walnut. The best part is that it can be consumed in numerous ways.

Sharing more, ayurvedic practitioner Shyam VL described some remedies that one can follow.

*Roasted walnut is consumed regularly to improve the physical strength of the body and can be used in patients suffering from illness and or weakness of the muscles.

*Add powdered and seived walnut with milk to achieve a paste consistency. Apply on the face and leave it on for 10 minutes. This enhances the skin and leaves a glowing shine on the face.

*Decoction prepared from the bark of the walnut tree is used for gargling and to treat gingivitis and other dental issues.

*Sautee walnut in oil and add powdered sugar, to taste. This mixture can be taken a couple of times a day to pacify a dry cough.

*Dried walnut bark can be powdered and mixed with a pinch of clove and used as a tooth powder.

Would you try?

