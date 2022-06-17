scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Easy hacks to ‘stay hydrated and support your gut microbiome’ this summer

What do you do to ensure you meet your body's daily hydration requirement?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 2:10:04 pm
gut health, ayurvedaEmbrace these tips to keep your gut healthy. (Source: Pixabay)

Many of us, often unknowingly, fail to meet our daily hydration requirements, which can lead to issues like dehydration. If you find it hard to keep a track of your daily water intake or simply don’t like the taste, it is best to consume water in other forms to keep the hydration levels high.

Here’s gut specialist Farzana Nasser sharing a few quick tips that can help you stay hydrated throughout the day.

ALSO READ |Ayurveda alert: Beat the summer heat with vetiver or khus roots

*Add fruit/vegetables to your water. Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and the B vitamins dissolve in water, and you have yourself vitamin water! For example, apple along with lemon. You can also add berries, cucumber, and all the citrus fruits.

*Herbal teas also count towards your water intake and they also support the gut microbes which feed off the polyphenols. Just add a little hot water and let your tea bag sit in it for a couple of minutes. Add some cold water to top it.

ALSO READ |Some dos and don’ts to follow for a healthy gut

*Add herbs to your water. It tastes lovely and refreshing. Mint, lemon balm, basil, rosemary, and thyme are a few you can try.

What do you do to ensure you drink enough water in this heat?

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

