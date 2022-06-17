Easy hacks to ‘stay hydrated and support your gut microbiome’ this summer

Many of us, often unknowingly, fail to meet our daily hydration requirements, which can lead to issues like dehydration. If you find it hard to keep a track of your daily water intake or simply don’t like the taste, it is best to consume water in other forms to keep the hydration levels high.

Here’s gut specialist Farzana Nasser sharing a few quick tips that can help you stay hydrated throughout the day.

*Add fruit/vegetables to your water. Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and the B vitamins dissolve in water, and you have yourself vitamin water! For example, apple along with lemon. You can also add berries, cucumber, and all the citrus fruits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Female Health, Autoimmunity & Gut (@farzanahnasser_nutrition)

*Herbal teas also count towards your water intake and they also support the gut microbes which feed off the polyphenols. Just add a little hot water and let your tea bag sit in it for a couple of minutes. Add some cold water to top it.

*Add herbs to your water. It tastes lovely and refreshing. Mint, lemon balm, basil, rosemary, and thyme are a few you can try.

What do you do to ensure you drink enough water in this heat?

