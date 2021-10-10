Easy and effective ways to take care of your mental and emotional health

You often come across people talking about fitness, eating better, earning more, and spending more time with friends and family. But, very few people take out time to sit down and reflect upon one of the most important aspects of their life: the state of their mind.

“All human beings have the potential to become great leaders. But sometimes daily challenges and unforeseen circumstances can build walls that alter the path of our missions. Read further to understand the first steps to improving your mental health, and your long-term career and leadership success,” says Vijal Sejpal, psychologist, who also consults on Practo.

1. Get enough sleep

The more time you allocate to resting, the more efficient your performance will be when it comes to ticking items off your list. Getting between 7-9 hours of sleep each night is crucial to stay focused the next day. This will automatically also keep you motivated throughout the day.

2. Drink water

Feeling irritable is a common consequence suffered due to dehydration. Drinking 1.5-2 liters of water is essential, especially if the majority of your day is spent staring at the computer and there is a lack of high-intensity physical activities. Drinking enough water relieves fatigue, promotes weight loss, flushes out toxins, boosts immune system, prevents cramps and sprains and improves skin complexion.

3. Exercise 30 minutes per day

Like sleep, many adults say they cannot find the time to exercise. But exercising is the best natural remedy for stress relief. Increased heart rate due to exercise pumps oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps improve your cardiovascular system. Not only will you feel better, your sculpted, toned and muscular body will also thank you for it.

4. Consider your diet

The popularity of take-away foods, sugars, high-energy, and snack foods has risen over the past few decades, correlating with the growth of depression and anxiety. The regularity of eating and portion control should also be taken into consideration when considering a dietary modification. Eating a large meal before bed is likely to make for a very dazed wake the next morning, which is a result of your blood sugar spiking and crashing before you even wake up, resulting in fatigue.

5. Feel positive

Improving confidence is a key component of a healthy mental state, and dressing well helps foster a more positive mental outlook. Everyone wants to be remembered when making that first impression. Being well-dressed is a small step investment that creates momentous benefits for your mental health.

6. Don’t just be prepared, stay prepared

Time management is not only about ticking items off the list, but also having enough time left for things that are important to you. Each morning, try focusing on three priorities for the day. Keep bringing yourself back to them, by removing all distractions.

7. Give yourself

Previous research indicates that volunteering is linked to good mental health and emotional well-being. In many cases, volunteering gave people a sense of fulfillment and purpose which, in turn, positively impacted their motivation, commitment, and overall mental well-being.

8. Set goals

Setting goals that are specific, challenging, and achievable will improve your performance as you are less likely to be distracted. The ‘feel-good’ chemical released in your brain when you achieve something is dopamine. Each time you check something off your checklist, you get a shot of dopamine.

9. Talk it out

Take some time out for social interaction — whether it is a chat about the weekend, or offering assistance to a teammate or even a heart-to-heart with a friend. Voicing how you feel will assist in putting problems in perspective and also boost your morale.

10. Manage your finances

If you find yourself worrying about finances and investments, it is recommended that you create a specific strategy to manage your money or even ask for professional help.

