scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Effective Ayurvedic tips to ease period pain

"These seven tips can go a long way in helping you tackle painful periods," said ayurvedic practitioner Dr Alka Vijayan

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 9:40:23 pm
period pain, painful periods remedies, home remedies, ayurveda tips for painful periods, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, how to manage cramps with ayurveda,Count on these tips to relieve period pain gradually in the long-term. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every woman’s menstrual cycle is different. While for some it is painless, many others experience symptoms like pain, bloating, nausea that are not only physically taxing but also affect them mentally. So what should be done? Experts say that instead of relying on medications that provide brief relief, its important to work on one’s internal health to treat the issue from its the root cause.

ALSO READ |Suffering from period cramps? Here are some natural and pharmaceutical remedies for you

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Alka Vijayan recently took to Instagram to share some effective tips that can be incorporated in one’s daily routine for long-lasting relief from cramps and period pain.

“They may not sound like quick fixes, but they are definitely the ultimate guide for keeping your Vata under check, which otherwise goes haywire during periods making one end up with severe cramps, burps, headache, vomiting and what not. These are the little things that our grannies used to add in their daily cooking, that kept theirs and their daughter’s uterine health intact, which unfortunately we have sidelined thinking they are not modern enough or discarded in the absence of ‘studies’ to prove them useful!” she described.

ALSO READ |Period pain: Gynecologist explains the causes and ways to manage it

Here are seven tips that she suggested.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Drink fennel tea
*Use sesame oil for cooking
*Daily abhyanga (body massage) with sesame oil
*Include more cumin, fennel in cooking
*Avoid workout during periods
*Daily exercise during rest of the days
*Reduce the intake of sugar and sugary desserts

According to Dr Vijayan, “Ayurveda has clear cut reasons why and how these simple kitchen picks are so helpful in keeping the vata or uterine contractions under control”.

Would you try these?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ABBA, Swedish pop quartet ABBA, ABBA music, ABBA band members, ABBA band fashion, fashion in the 70s, retro fashion, ABBA band fashion, ABBA comeback, ABBA makes a comeback, indian express news
The return of ABBA: Exploring the Swedish pop group’s couture

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement