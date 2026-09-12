Don’t tilt your head back: The surprising trick to swallowing capsules easier

If you are anything like me, the idea of swallowing tablets and capsules makes you break into a sweat. I can’t explain where it began, but somewhere along my childhood, I developed an irrational fear that my medicine will get stuck in the back of my throat and choke me to death. It has taken several years, lots of chewing tablets in half and fighting the bitter aftertaste, to finally learn how to swallow a pill without mascara tears running down my cheeks.

This week, while scrolling through Instagram, I came across a post that spotlighted this issue and offered a simple solution—instead of tilting your head back, try tilting it forward. Initially unconvinced, I was later amazed at how easily it worked.

Dr Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says swallowing a capsule can sometimes feel easier when you tilt your head slightly forward or downward, because this position can help the capsule move toward the back of the mouth and into the throat with water.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to her, the best technique depends on the type of medicine and the person taking it.

“You should not force swallowing if the medicine feels stuck. Taking capsules with enough water and remaining upright afterwards can also help,” she tells indianexpress.com.

She adds that some people find a slight chin-tuck position more comfortable than tipping the head backwards — which can make swallowing harder for certain medicines.

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Pills vs oral solutions: which is better? (Magnific) Pills vs oral solutions: which is better? (Magnific)

Chewing vs swallowing tablets

Dr Brunda says that chewing a medicine tablet can reduce its effectiveness or increase the risk of side effects, but it all depends on the formulation.

“Some tablets are designed to release the medicine slowly, protect it from stomach acid, prevent stomach irritation, or deliver the drug to a specific part of the digestive system, so chewing extended-release, delayed-release, enteric-coated, or specially formulated tablets can release too much medicine at once or destroy its protective coating,” she explains,

In addition, Dr Brunda says that some ordinary tablets are specifically made to be chewed, so always check the label or ask a pharmacist before crushing or chewing a medicine.

Oral solutions vs solid capsules

Again, Dr Brunda believes whether oral solutions or solid capsules are better depends on the medicine and the individual.

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“Oral solutions are often easier for children, older adults, and people who have difficulty swallowing and can allow more flexible dose measurement,” she informs, adding that capsules are “convenient, portable, usually have a consistent dose, and can hide unpleasant tastes”.

However, she warns that solutions may contain sugar or other ingredients, and can sometimes have shorter storage lives. Capsules, she adds, may be unsuitable for people with swallowing difficulties.

“Therefore, the safest choice is the formulation prescribed or recommended for that particular medicine rather than assuming one form is universally more effective,” Dr Brunda concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.