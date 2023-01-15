Ease your way through menopause with these seven foods

Menopause is a natural part of a woman’s life during her 40s or 50s when there’s a decline in reproductive hormones. This transition causes several hormonal changes and can lead to varied symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, chills, and severe mood swings. These changes can be effectively managed through lifestyle modification, experts say. Calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K, magnesium, selenium, and adequate proteins are some of the essential nutrients that help with managing menopause symptoms.

Here are seven food items, according to dietician Garima Goyal, which are rich in these essential nutrients to help you ease your way through menopause.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are an excellent non-dairy source of calcium which, as we know, is essential for our bone health. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), osteoporosis is found to be prevalent among 30 per cent of menopausal women. “Adequate intake of calcium in your diet reduces your risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures. Sesame seeds can be added as toppings to any of your dishes or you can relish them as crackers,” she said.

Yoghurt or curd

Studies have shown that the consumption of fermented milk products like yoghurt can reduce the risk of hip fractures in postmenopausal women. “These fermented products act as probiotics and are excellent choices to maintain good gut health and manage your symptoms,” Goyal said.

Soy and its products

Soya beans, tempeh, soy milk, and tofu contain a compound called phytoestrogen that mimics the female sex hormone “estrogen”. “As women age, this phytoestrogen can help by exerting a bone-preventive effect. As you transition into menopause, weight gain could happen. Researchers have found that the protein in soy can help manage weight and prevent obesity. It is advisable to consume soy in moderation, 1 to 2 servings a day can be preferred,” the expert said.

Nuts

Omega-3 fatty acids have a versatile role during menopause and nuts are the best way to obtain them through diet. “These fatty acids can help in alleviating hot flashes and mood disorders. Nuts are also a great source of magnesium, which aids in reducing stress, fatigue, and anxiety. So, every day, grab 10 to 12 pieces of nuts of your choice and munch on them. Soaking them overnight can raise the bioavailability of these nutrients,” she explained.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, mustard leaves, and methi leaves are good sources of vitamin K, calcium, and antioxidants which prevent bone inflammation. You can include a variety of greens as a part of your meal, either in the form of sabzi or can also directly add to your roti.

Fruits

It goes without saying that fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals. During menopause, it becomes important to get these nutrients adequately to alleviate the symptoms. Berries like amla, blueberry, and strawberry are rich in fibre and antioxidants that fight off inflammation in your body. “You can include 2 to 3 servings of fruits in your diet as smoothies topped with some nuts and seeds or salads or in the raw form,” she said.

Whole grains

Whole grains are good sources of fibre. They make the meal nutrient-dense and help prevent heart diseases and diabetes, to which menopausal women are more prone. “Barley, brown rice, millets, and buckwheat are some of the whole grains that you can include in your diet,” she said.

