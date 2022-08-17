Decoded: Why some people have more earwax than others

August 17, 2022 11:30:25 am
Earwax or cerumen, as it is known medically, is a brown, orange, or yellowish waxy substance found in the ears. According to Dr H K Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, “It is a combination of dead skin cells and secretions of the glands of the external auditory canal (ear canal).”
As gross as it may appear, earwax is known to provide many benefits, too. It helps protect the skin of the human ear and traps dust and other small particles from reaching and damaging it.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While we all produce earwax, have you ever wondered why some have it more than others? Turns out, it is genetically determined, Dr Dutt said. “Also, some ethnicities such as the white races produce more cerumen than the rest,” he added. According to WebMD, smaller or oddly shaped ear canals may make it difficult for the wax our ears make naturally to get out of the canal. “This can lead to wax impactions. This is earwax buildup,” it read.
Subscriber Only Stories
As wax production is not controlled by the individual, prevention may not apply either, the expert explained.
How to clean it?
While many use earbuds to clean earwax, Dr Dutt advised against doing as the “use of q-tips (earbuds ) may push the existing cerumen deeper into the ear and cause more block sensation in the ear. This is to be discouraged.”
Additionally, using sharp objects, including q-tips, in the ear may lead to injury, infection, bleeding, and perforation of the eardrum, he said.
Therefore, it is said that “the right way to clean earwax is by syringing or using a wax hook or suction clearance or a combination of the above based on the consistency of the wax as determined by a clinician / ENT specialist.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Decoded: Why some people have more earwax than others
Bengaluru: Sir C V Raman Road stretch to be closed for a month, traffic routes changed
Amrit Sarovar Mission: Purohit throws open pond in Kaimbwala village
Haryana: Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl
PCMC chief Rajesh Patil shunted out after a mixed tenure
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Vijay Varma says Darlings is the ‘antithesis’ of Kabir Singh, reveals Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in playing Hamza
Tamil Nadu CM in Delhi: Stalin to call on PM Modi in the evening
Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched
Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC
Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals
Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place