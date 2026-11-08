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Hand pain or stiffness is easy to dismiss, especially when it appears after a long day of typing, writing, or doing household chores. However, persistent discomfort in the fingers or at the base of the thumb could indicate arthritis.
The condition can affect the small joints of the hands, making everyday activities that require gripping, bending or moving the fingers increasingly difficult. Dr Ashish Phadnis, Director of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains the early warning signs and when to seek medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What are the early signs of arthritis in the hands?
Pain, stiffness, swelling and tenderness around the finger joints or at the base of the thumb are among the early signs of hand arthritis.
“The discomfort may start off as a slight ache but can become more apparent when gripping things, opening jars or making a fist,” says Dr Phadnis.
Some people may also experience morning stiffness, which tends to improve as they start moving their hands. However, stiffness lasting more than an hour could indicate an inflammatory condition such as rheumatoid arthritis and warrants specialist evaluation. Other symptoms include reduced flexibility and a grinding sensation when moving the fingers.
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How does hand arthritis affect everyday activities?
“Hand arthritis can slowly make it difficult to carry out activities which involve a strong grip, moving the fingers or having fine motor control,” explains Dr Phadnis.
People may find it uncomfortable to button a shirt, write, hold a cup, turn a key or use a mobile phone. Opening bottles, chopping vegetables and carrying shopping bags can also become challenging.
As the condition progresses, pain and stiffness may restrict the range of motion, making these activities increasingly difficult.
How is hand arthritis different from arthritis in other joints?
Unlike arthritis affecting weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips, which primarily interferes with walking, standing and mobility, hand arthritis affects grip strength, coordination and finger movements.
According to Dr Phadnis, osteoarthritis commonly affects the joints at the fingertips, the middle finger joints and the base of the thumb.
Rheumatoid arthritis, on the other hand, usually affects corresponding joints in both hands, resulting in symmetrical involvement. It can cause pain, swelling and prolonged morning stiffness lasting more than an hour.
When should you see a doctor for hand pain?
Don’t ignore persistent hand pain, swelling, or stiffness. Dr Phadnis recommends consulting an orthopaedic specialist if these symptoms continue for more than a few weeks.
Other warning signs include prolonged morning stiffness, difficulty gripping objects, visible joint swelling and changes in finger alignment.
“Early diagnosis enables the specific type of arthritis to be identified and treatment to be started before there is considerable joint damage or a loss of function,” he says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.