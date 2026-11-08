Hand pain or stiffness is easy to dismiss, especially when it appears after a long day of typing, writing, or doing household chores. However, persistent discomfort in the fingers or at the base of the thumb could indicate arthritis.

The condition can affect the small joints of the hands, making everyday activities that require gripping, bending or moving the fingers increasingly difficult. Dr Ashish Phadnis, Director of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains the early warning signs and when to seek medical attention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.