‘Early signs are often subtle’: This is what a diabetic skin rash looks like

In some cases, skin problems can be an early sign of diabetes (Images: Wikimedia Commons)

It often starts as something easy to ignore—a patch of dry skin, a bit of itching, or a rash that just won’t go away. Many people brush it off as a minor reaction. But in some cases, these changes can be linked to diabetes.

One curious internet user took to Quora seeking more verified information on the same. The query read: What does a diabetic skin rash look like? Since the question resonated with so many people, we decided to dig deeper!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.