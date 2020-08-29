Early rising for a healthy, wealthy life: Myth or reality?

About 39 per cent of the world population is metabolically designed to be active in the evening. (Source: pixabay)

Written by Dr Amol Raut

We have all grown up learning this famous quote, “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise”. Yes, waking up early leaves one with plenty of benefits. But the question is, is it really true for everyone or are there individuals who are born genetically different?

Human body is known to have an in-built biological clock that is genetically driven. Based on this clock or what is known as the circadian rhythm, individuals show different active metabolic time, with some in the morning while some in the evening. In fact, 39 per cent of the world population is metabolically designed to be active in the evening, but they have been following conventional time that affects various aspects of their productivity. Adjusting one’s lifestyle as per their genetic biological clock helps a lot in enhancing their lifestyle and health objectives.

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, there are many such examples of those who claim themselves as not being morning persons. But they have been able to take the world by storm with their remarkable success.

Let us understand this metabolism and how it impacts our day to day lives –

Work out: Being fit, especially in time of the pandemic, has become more important than ever. This has led to many of us getting into a fitness routine. The time we choose to work out plays a critical role in not just achieving the desired results but also to understand the required intensity of the exercises.

Read| Are you sleeping at the right time?

Eating patterns: One of the important parameters for a healthy life is not what we eat, but when we eat. All of us tend to consume carbohydrates in some form in our daily diet. They are one of the important sources of the required energy for one’s body. But to process these carbohydrates, our body needs active metabolism in the required proportion. Else, these consumed carbs end up being stored as fats in the body, leading to weight gain.

Professional tasks: We all deal with work-related deadlines and there are certain activities that require higher focus or concentration levels to be able to deliver with utmost perfection. Such tasks, primarily, can be planned based on one’s productivity time, be it morning or evening, to showcase the best of their expertise. In certain cases, the working shift can also be chosen based on one’s genetic clock so as to make the most of the productive hours.

Study time-table: We have always come across two types of students; one who gets up early in the morning to study while the other who prefers being awake at night. This is absolutely one of the right approaches, but choosing the time is subject to several external factors. However, if the same is internally driven, based on one’s body type, the results will speak for themselves.

Metabolism is an act of enabling energy in the body and is not at its peak at a similar time for all individuals. Understanding the right time as per one’s body type can lead to better planning of the day for effective results, in everything one needs to do. And this is possible when one understands what their “clock” gene has to say.

The author is CEO, Genetic Healing.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd