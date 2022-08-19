Early metformin use may cut COVID-19 hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study

The widely available diabetes drug metformin may reduce the risk of emergency room visits, hospitalisation, and death from COVID-19 by more than half if taken within four days of the start of the symptoms, according to a study.
The researchers from the University of Minnesota in the US noted that metformin, also known as Glucophage, has been used in the 1950s as an anti-viral called “Fluamine.” In more recent research, the drug has been found to affect inflammation pathways, they said.
Since COVID-19 involves viral inflammation, the research team thought the combination of anti-inflammatory plus antiviral action was intriguing enough to test the drug.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“This was really intriguing to us early on when we learned that people who take metformin were catching COVID-19 less and being hospitalised less,” said Elaine Lissner, founder of California-based nonprofit Parsemus Foundation.
The study, published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, compared three medications that were considered promising — fluvoxamine, an antidepressant that had shown strong results in previous studies, ivermectin, the object of much interest, and metformin.
Subscriber Only Stories
The study included 1,323 participants most at risk of serious outcomes — adults over 30 and with body mass index (BMI) over 25 kilograms per square meter (kg/m2) — to get lifesaving results more quickly.
The researchers noted that metformin, an exceedingly inexpensive drug, if given to high-risk people with COVID right away, can reduce serious outcomes by more than half.
“Metformin is an incredibly common drug, taken by millions of people all over the world. There is no stigma like with an antidepressant, and it is a lot easier to take than the other two,” Lissner said.
According to the researchers, in 2019, metformin was the fourth-most commonly prescribed medication in the US, with over 85 million prescriptions written for over 17 million patients.
The US drug regulator FDA guidelines indicate that metformin should not be given to people with advanced kidney disease, and should be taken with food, or in extended-release formulation, to avoid stomach upset, they said.
Side effects are minor and include loose stools. Metformin is also considered safe for use in pregnant women, the researchers added.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Raju Srivastava is recovering, he’ll soon be back, says brother Deepu Srivastava
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people
Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia
Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs play AFC tournaments
Snap reportedly stops Pixy drone just months after it was launched
Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens
Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain silent?
Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’
NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style