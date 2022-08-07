‘Early intervention through counselling in educational institutions is the key’: Prof Vikram Patel

August 7, 2022 4:15:44 am
DEPRESSION RATES among young people have risen sharply in the past decade, especially among women, which is of concern because adolescence is a period of rapid social, emotional, and cognitive development and key life transitions. In their review paper, ‘Depression in Young People’ published in The Lancet on Saturday, Prof Vikram Patel and other authors have said that depression is highly heterogeneous, more so among young people, and spans a spectrum of severity. Neuroscience and genetic discoveries coupled with social and clinical data could be used to personalise treatment and improve outcomes.
Dr Patel, Professor at Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, told The Indian Express that the key message of this review paper is the importance of prevention and early intervention by targeting the social environments of educational institutions, such as the SEHER programme in Bihar (which is cited in the paper) and building emotional competencies in adolescents through life skills curricula.
Systematic reviews have shown that school-based interventions have relatively small effects, but evidence from low middle income countries is very scarce. One successful example is the strengthening evidence base on school-based interventions for promoting adolescent health programme (SEHER),” Dr Patel said.
SEHER is a school-based intervention, with universal, group, and individual targeted strategies.
Subscriber Only Stories
A trial in rural India showed large reductions in depressive symptoms when the intervention was delivered by lay counsellors (defined in this study as members of the local community aged 21 or older, who had completed at least a high school education, and had no professional health training). However, the same intervention when delivered by school staff was ineffective, a finding also observed in other trials, suggesting a moderating role of the person who delivers the intervention, Dr Patel said.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge murder: Convicts duo gets rigorous imprisonment till death
Court issues notice to Harnaaz over breach of movie contract
After Murmu, SAD supports NDA’s V-P choice too
BJP slams Chadha over MSP bill, asks him to walk the talk
Day after man’s death: Two policemen, one civic volunteer ‘taken off duty’
Partap Bajwa slams AAP for spending `14L on Vijay Yatra
Partha’s OSD sent to compulsory waiting
Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity
Mamata met PM in bid to stop probe into graft cases, allege Congress and CPM
Kidnapped Mumbai girl reunited with kin after 9 years: As locals, media swarm to take a look, family takes her to unknown location
Funds allocated for central schemes being siphoned off in Bengal: Adhikari writes to PM
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Two more accused held for twin murders