scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

‘Early intervention through counselling in educational institutions is the key’: Prof Vikram Patel

Systematic reviews have shown that school-based interventions have relatively small effects, but evidence from low middle income countries is very scarce.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
August 7, 2022 4:15:44 am
Prof Vikram Patel

DEPRESSION RATES among young people have risen sharply in the past decade, especially among women, which is of concern because adolescence is a period of rapid social, emotional, and cognitive development and key life transitions. In their review paper, ‘Depression in Young People’ published in The Lancet on Saturday, Prof Vikram Patel and other authors have said that depression is highly heterogeneous, more so among young people, and spans a spectrum of severity. Neuroscience and genetic discoveries coupled with social and clinical data could be used to personalise treatment and improve outcomes.

Dr Patel, Professor at Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, told The Indian Express that the key message of this review paper is the importance of prevention and early intervention by targeting the social environments of educational institutions, such as the SEHER programme in Bihar (which is cited in the paper) and building emotional competencies in adolescents through life skills curricula.

Systematic reviews have shown that school-based interventions have relatively small effects, but evidence from low middle income countries is very scarce. One successful example is the strengthening evidence base on school-based interventions for promoting adolescent health programme (SEHER),” Dr Patel said.

SEHER is a school-based intervention, with universal, group, and individual targeted strategies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

A trial in rural India showed large reductions in depressive symptoms when the intervention was delivered by lay counsellors (defined in this study as members of the local community aged 21 or older, who had completed at least a high school education, and had no professional health training). However, the same intervention when delivered by school staff was ineffective, a finding also observed in other trials, suggesting a moderating role of the person who delivers the intervention, Dr Patel said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:15:44 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

3

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Somnath Hore
Centenary celebrations: Exhibition pays ode to sculptor and artist Somnath Hore
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement