Four early health tips to keep in mind before the arrival of monsoon season

The switch from one season to another can take a toll on health, unless some basic rules are followed. It is imperative to eat healthy and follow a disciplined lifestyle, which includes proper rest and exercise, so as to make it a smooth transition.

The arrival of the monsoon season means a host of health issues, like infections and allergies, as the summer heat shifts to cool and wet weather. According to Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, after the scorching heat, people eagerly wait for the monsoons. “But, it can turn into a nightmare if one fails to take enough precautions,” he says.

Dr Mule lists the following four very important things to keep in mind, so as to keep monsoon-related illnesses at bay; read on.

1. Get your daily dose of exercise

“Regular physical activity will help enhance your well-being and boost immunity. Your heart will work faster and there will be proper blood circulation throughout the body. Your body releases serotonin (happy hormone), which creates a sense of happiness while also invigorating your immune system against infections and microbes. Skipping, cycling, running, walking, strength training, and yoga are some amazing exercises,” the doctor advises.

He adds that exercising for at least 5 days a week can lead to a healthy life.

2. Eat a nutritious diet

Monsoon is a perfect time for infections and microorganisms to grow; viral fevers and infections are rampant. According to the expert, eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Add spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic to strengthen immunity.

“If you have diarrhoea or indigestion, opt for an ORS solution that will help restore the electrolyte balance in your body. Be careful with vegetables and rinse them with hot water to get rid of germs. Try to cut down on spicy, oily, junk, street, processed, and canned food. Avoid alcohol or smoking.”

3. Drink enough water, flush out toxins

Staying hydrated regulates the oil production on your skin and keeps it soft and clean. Beverages like coffee, tea, and sodas can cause dehydration. Drink ginger tea, green tea, or chamomile tea that are good for your gut and can reduce inflammation in the body.

4. Shower twice a day

The doctor recommends taking a shower immediately after coming home from work or school to prevent infections or allergies caused by the buildup of excess sweat and dirt due to humidity. “A hot shower can be rejuvenating on a rainy day,” he adds.

