Early dinners, mindful eating and more: 3 habits that may support gut health

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When it comes to wellness, gut health has been fighting for the spotlight against protein lately. A healthy gut is not just about functional bowel movements, but it is connected to the brain and heart as well. Simply put, gut health ensures your immunity and metabolism stay on top of their game at all times.
During a recent chat with Dr Sana Sajan on her podcast Sana Speaks, nutritionist and digital creator Rashi Chowdhury shared 3 simple habits for better gut health that can actually change the way your body digests and responds to food.
“Blessing your food or expressing gratitude before eating, chewing well, and having early dinners, as that will give the body a break from digestion,” she mentioned during the interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant gastroenterologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says that for most healthy individuals, giving the digestive system enough time between meals can improve digestion and reduce strain on the gut. This is because constant snacking throughout the day doesn’t allow the body to rest properly. “Simple habits like having early dinners and fasting overnight for about 10-12 hours can support metabolic health for some people,” he tells indianexpress.com.
However, this approach may not work for everyone, especially those with diabetes, acid reflux, eating disorders, pregnancy, or certain medical conditions, warns Dr Dodmani.
Muskan Marwah, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, adds that eating with guilt in mind can lead to mental distress or harmful food habits. “Social pressures, body image issues, or the internalised notion that indulgence should be avoided are frequent triggers of this guilt,” she shares, adding that people start eating less to ‘make up’ for the excess.
These limitations frequently result in both emotional and physical suffering, which fuels greater cravings, overindulgence, and a return to breaking dietary guidelines, she explains,
Marwah recommends practising mindful eating. “Savor each bite of your food rather than becoming fixated on it. Pay attention to the meal’s flavours, textures, and satisfaction. Eating mindfully improves the whole experience and lowers anxiety,” she tells indianexpress.com. “Practice gratitude and self-compassion, since everyone deserves to enjoy food without judgment,” she warns in conclusion.
Dr Dodmani adds that sticking to the basics will go a long way in maintaining gut health: “Eat more fibre-rich foods, stay hydrated, include yogurt or fermented foods when appropriate, get enough sleep, stay active, and limit ultra-processed foods.” Managing stress is also crucial because the gut and brain are closely linked, he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.