Early dinners, mindful eating and more: 3 habits that may support gut health

When it comes to wellness, gut health has been fighting for the spotlight against protein lately. A healthy gut is not just about functional bowel movements, but it is connected to the brain and heart as well. Simply put, gut health ensures your immunity and metabolism stay on top of their game at all times.

During a recent chat with Dr Sana Sajan on her podcast Sana Speaks, nutritionist and digital creator Rashi Chowdhury shared 3 simple habits for better gut health that can actually change the way your body digests and responds to food.

“Blessing your food or expressing gratitude before eating, chewing well, and having early dinners, as that will give the body a break from digestion,” she mentioned during the interview.