‘Don’t wait for a lump’: Longevity expert advocates for proactive screening, reveals the new blood test that detects 50+ cancers before symptoms appear

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Cancer is often easier to treat when it is detected early. However, many cancers do not cause noticeable symptoms in their initial stages. Recently, longevity expert Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, also known as Dr Vass, spoke on Instagram about the importance of proactive cancer screening.
Emphasising the role of early detection, he said, “You don’t have to wait for a lump, bleeding, or pain to take cancer seriously.” He also highlighted that screening options today go beyond traditional tests, adding, “Early detection is evolving, and your options are no longer limited to colonoscopies and mammograms. Multi-cancer screening, genetics, and full-body imaging are available now.”
According to him, these tools can help individuals detect potential warning signs much earlier, giving them more time to act. Early diagnosis often allows doctors to explore a wider range of treatment options, whereas once symptoms appear, the cancer may already be at a more advanced stage.
Despite advances in technology, established screening methods remain essential for detecting common cancers. These include:
Dr Vass also highlighted several newer methods that aim to detect cancer risk before symptoms appear:
|Test
|Description
|Key Points
|Galleri Test (Multi-Cancer Early Detection)
|“A cutting-edge blood test that screens for 50+ types of cancer by analysing methylation patterns in cDNA (cell-free DNA).”
|
|Genetic Testing (Cancer Predisposition)
|“Tests like BRCA1/BRCA2, CHEK2, and Lynch syndrome mutations can identify inherited cancer risk and help guide surveillance and prevention.”
|Consider if you have:
|Full-Body MRI (Radiation-Free Screening)
|“Non-invasive imaging that can detect structural abnormalities across organs.”
|
Dr Vass suggests that people over 35 or those with a strong family history of cancer may consider a proactive screening approach that includes:
Dr Jagadish Hiremath, public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Newer tools such as multi-cancer early detection blood tests and full body MRI scans are promising because they attempt to identify cancer signals before symptoms develop. Blood tests can detect fragments of tumour DNA circulating in the bloodstream, while MRI scans can identify abnormal changes in organs.”
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However, he adds, these technologies are still evolving and should not replace well-established screening methods such as mammography, colonoscopy, Pap smears, or low-dose CT scans for lung cancer in high-risk individuals. “Traditional tests have strong clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness. In clinical practice, newer tools may act as complementary screening options for select individuals, especially those with higher risk, but results should always be interpreted alongside standard screening protocols.”
Doctors usually recommend cancer screening based on a combination of age, lifestyle risk factors, and family history. Age plays a major role because the risk of many cancers increases over time, which is why screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and cervical cancer tests are recommended after certain ages.
“Lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and occupational exposures may also increase risk and influence screening choices. Family history is another important consideration. If close relatives have developed certain cancers at a younger age, doctors may advise earlier or more frequent screening. In some cases, genetic testing may also be recommended. The goal is to tailor screening plans so individuals receive the most relevant and effective tests,” notes Dr Hiremath.
Early detection significantly improves cancer outcomes, Dr Hiremath says, but screening tests can sometimes produce false positives or detect abnormalities that may not become harmful. The best way to balance proactive testing with appropriate care is to follow evidence-based screening guidelines and consult a qualified doctor before undergoing extensive testing. Physicians assess a person’s risk profile, including age, family history, and lifestyle factors, before recommending screening tests. ‘
“Patients should also understand that screening identifies potential concerns rather than providing a final diagnosis. If an abnormal result appears, further tests are usually required for confirmation. When screening is guided by medical advice rather than fear or over-testing, it becomes a powerful tool for detecting cancer early while minimising unnecessary anxiety,” concludes Dr Hiremath.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.