E-cigarettes can help smokers kick the butt

Researchers said they were “cautiously positive” about the role e-cigarettes could play.

Smokers who use e-cigarettes to quit are more likely to succeed than those who use willpower alone or buy nicotine replacement therapies, such as patches or gum, according to a new study.

The research by University College London surveyed nearly 6,000 smokers and found a fifth had quit with the aid of e-cigarettes.

That was 60 per cent higher than those who did not use the devices.

Researchers said they were “cautiously positive” about the role e-cigarettes could play, ‘BBC News’ reported.

“E-cigarettes could substantially improve public health because of their widespread appeal and the huge health gains associated with stopping smoking,” said Professor Robert West, lead researcher of the study published in the journal Addiction.

“Some public health experts have expressed concern that widespread use of e-cigarettes could ‘re-normalise’ smoking. However, we are tracking this very closely and see no evidence of it,” West said.

“Smoking rates in England are declining, quitting rates are increasing and regular e-cigarette use among never smokers is negligible,” West added.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App