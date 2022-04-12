Five habits that can cause discomfort and pain during urination

Many people experience pain and discomfort while urinating. While some ignore it, it’s important to know the causes behind it. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, “bacterial infections and inflammation are common culprits for dysuria or pain while urinating.”

Dysuria is discomfort or burning with urination, usually felt in the tube that carries urine out of your bladder or the area surrounding your genital, Mayo Clinic stated.

This can be caused due to “a number of medical conditions, ranging from mild to serious”, Dr Kohli explained, as she shared the most common causes of dysuria, as per Ayurveda.

*Aati vyayama or over-exercising, beyond one’s capacity, can lead to pain during urination, the expert said.

*Excessive intake of sharp and dry food items should be avoided too.

*Further, Dr Kohli added, “Excessive and regularly riding fast-moving vehicles” is another common cause of dysuria.

*It’s important to ensure your previous meal is digested before you consume anything else as intake of food before it could lead to painful discomfort while urinating.

*It is a well-known fact that excessive consumption of alcohol should be avoided as it could trigger a host of health issues. Similarly, excessive alcohol intake is also linked to dysuria, according to the expert.

