Dwayne Johnson on ‘really painful’ health scare; when a testicular lump needs attention

Dwayne Johnson has said a painful lump in his testicle initially raised concerns about testicular cancer.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJun 16, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson discusses testicular lump health scareDwayne Johnson opens up about a health scare | Source: Instagram/Dwayne Johnson
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Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson recently talked about a health scare involving a lump in his testicles that raised concerns about the possibility of testicular cancer. In a new Esquire profile, Johnson recalled discovering a lump that was unusually sensitive and painful, prompting him to seek medical advice.

While he was initially told it was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle that stores sperm, the possibility of cancer had not yet been ruled out.

The uncertainty weighed heavily on him during a busy promotional event for the upcoming film Jumanji: Open World. “So I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing. And, I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

An ultrasound later confirmed that the condition was epididymitis rather than cancer. Johnson also described the lump as “really painful,” highlighting how testicular symptoms can be alarming and difficult to ignore.

His experience highlights the importance of paying attention to unusual symptoms and seeking medical evaluation when something feels abnormal. While not every lump or episode of discomfort turns out to be cancer, awareness and timely diagnosis play a crucial role in identifying serious conditions early.

Common causes of testicular lumps and pain

Dr Anil Thakwani, Director and Head, Radiation Oncology at Sharda Care, shares the following:

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Condition Key Features
Testicular Cancer Painless, firm lump within the testis; progressive enlargement; may cause a dull ache or feeling of heaviness.
Hydrocele Fluid around the testis; smooth, cystic swelling; transilluminates; testis may be difficult to feel separately.
Epididymal Cyst / Spermatocele Soft cystic swelling above or behind the testis; usually painless; separate from the testis.
Epididymo-orchitis Painful, tender swelling; fever, dysuria, and urinary symptoms; acute onset.
Varicocele “Bag of worms” feel; more common on the left side; increases on standing and decreases when lying down.
Inguinal Hernia Swelling may extend into the scrotum; cough impulse present; often reducible.
Hematocele Usually follows trauma; painful swelling.
Testicular Torsion Sudden severe pain; high-riding testis; surgical emergency.
Tuberculous Epididymitis Chronic nodular epididymal swelling; may be associated with constitutional symptoms.
What are the common symptoms of testicular cancer? What are the common symptoms of testicular cancer? (Source: Canva)

Warning signs suggestive of testicular cancer

“Painless hard lump within the testis, enlarged or irregular-feeling testis, heaviness in the scrotum, usually no fever or urinary symptoms, occasional gynecomastia, and in advanced cases, back pain, cough, or swollen neck nodes. Testicular cancer is most common between the ages of 15 and 40 years,” Dr Thakwani says.

Dr Thakwani states that a hard, painless intratesticular mass should be considered testicular cancer until proven otherwise.

When to seek medical attention

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, told indianexpress.com that any newly discovered testicular lump, persistent swelling, or unexplained pain should be assessed by a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

Dr Reddy says immediate medical attention is “especially important if severe pain develops suddenly, as this could indicate testicular torsion, a medical emergency that can threaten blood supply to the testicle.”

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Evaluation typically begins with a physical examination, followed by a scrotal ultrasound, which is the most effective imaging test for distinguishing between benign and potentially cancerous conditions. If cancer is suspected, blood tests for tumour markers and additional imaging studies may be recommended to assess the extent of disease.

Importance of regular testicular self-checks

Men should become familiar with the normal size, shape, and feel of their testicles so that any changes can be recognised early.

Dr Thakwani says particular warning signs that should never be ignored, including:

  • A new lump within the testis
  • Progressive enlargement of a testicle
  • Changes in firmness or texture
  • A feeling of heaviness in the scrotum
  • Persistent swelling
  • Unexplained testicular discomfort
  • Back pain, cough, or swollen neck nodes accompany testicular changes
  • Sudden severe pain, which may indicate testicular torsion and requires emergency care

“Early recognition and prompt medical assessment are essential, as timely diagnosis significantly improves outcomes, particularly if testicular cancer is present,” concludes Dr Thakwani.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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