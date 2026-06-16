Dwayne Johnson on ‘really painful’ health scare; when a testicular lump needs attention

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson recently talked about a health scare involving a lump in his testicles that raised concerns about the possibility of testicular cancer. In a new Esquire profile, Johnson recalled discovering a lump that was unusually sensitive and painful, prompting him to seek medical advice.

While he was initially told it was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle that stores sperm, the possibility of cancer had not yet been ruled out.

The uncertainty weighed heavily on him during a busy promotional event for the upcoming film Jumanji: Open World. “So I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing. And, I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches,” he said.