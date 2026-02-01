Why dermatologists are backing this viral trick to fix dry, cracked ‘old lady hands’ in winter

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
While winter is known to cause skin dryness, the effects can be quite severe for some people. Cold air, low humidity, and frequent exposure to water often leave hands rough, flaky, and cracked, giving them an aged, wrinkled appearance.
However, the face and the rest of the body may not show similar effects. This is because the hands have fewer sebaceous (oil) glands than the face, making them more prone to dryness and wrinkles.
“In winter, the skin loses its natural oils due to low humidity and cold air. Hands lose moisture more quickly than the face, and frequent hand washing, alcohol-based sanitisers, hot water, and detergent exposure further damage the skin barrier. The result is extreme dryness, cracks, and an early wrinkled appearance,” Dr Sweety Darall Tomar, Dermatologist and Founder, Skinisma Aesthetics, tells indianexpress.com.
Amid this seasonal struggle, a Germany-based physician, Mahyar ‘Max’ Maddahali, MD, has shared a quirky but effective technique called hand slugging. In an Instagram Reel, Maddahali promised dramatic results, calling it a “transformational” hack for dry, damaged hands.
The method starts by soaking the hands in water for five to 10 minutes, then applying a generous amount of a ceramide-based moisturiser. The final step involves sealing it all in with petroleum jelly and wearing cotton gloves, ideally overnight, to help the skin absorb moisture deeply.
Dr Tomar says the technique is backed by solid dermatological logic. “Hand slugging involves applying a thick occlusive product, usually petroleum jelly, over a moisturiser to seal in moisture for the entire night. It works wonders for severely dry or damaged hands because it prevents trans-epidermal water loss and allows the skin barrier to repair itself,” she says.
While soaking hands isn’t mandatory, it can enhance results. “Moisturisers work best when applied to slightly damp skin, as water molecules get trapped. Even washing hands and patting them slightly damp before applying products is effective,” Dr Tomar explains.
But are ceramide-based moisturisers a must? Dr Tomar explains that ceramides are essential components of the skin barrier, which is why the Reel recommends using them.
However, if your budget doesn’t allow it, you can go for regular moisturisers with humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid, which can work just fine when topped with an occlusive layer. “It doesn’t hydrate on its own, but seals moisture in. It’s non-comedogenic, safe for hands, and suitable for sensitive skin,” Dr Tomar says.
For extremely dry hands, hand slugging can be done three to four times a week, or even nightly for short periods. Once the skin improves, once or twice a week is enough for maintenance.
While winter damage may be inevitable, softer, healthier hands don’t have to be. Sometimes, the internet does get it right.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
