Why dermatologists are backing this viral trick to fix dry, cracked ‘old lady hands’ in winter

The skin loses its natural oils in the winter due to low humidity and cold air (Images: Pexels, Unsplash)

While winter is known to cause skin dryness, the effects can be quite severe for some people. Cold air, low humidity, and frequent exposure to water often leave hands rough, flaky, and cracked, giving them an aged, wrinkled appearance.

However, the face and the rest of the body may not show similar effects. This is because the hands have fewer sebaceous (oil) glands than the face, making them more prone to dryness and wrinkles.

“In winter, the skin loses its natural oils due to low humidity and cold air. Hands lose moisture more quickly than the face, and frequent hand washing, alcohol-based sanitisers, hot water, and detergent exposure further damage the skin barrier. The result is extreme dryness, cracks, and an early wrinkled appearance,” Dr Sweety Darall Tomar, Dermatologist and Founder, Skinisma Aesthetics, tells indianexpress.com.