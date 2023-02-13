scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
These ginger and jaggery bites will help you keep cold and cough at bay

"Ghee is not recommended for someone who has chronic cold issues and can be avoided since it may aggravate the cold," Dr Dixa Bhavsar told indianexpress.com.

cold coughSuffering from cold and cough? Here's what can help (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

During weather change, it is extremely important to ensure your health stays in top shape to fight off cyclical infections. While eating seasonal and local is advised for the same, it may not always be enough. But worry not, we have some help coming your way. According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Mihir Khatri, one instant homemade immunity ladoo can come to your rescue in case you find yourself incessantly coughing, and sneezing.

“Now the season is changing. So many people and children are getting affected by allergic colds, and coughs; especially those who have low immunity. In such cases, the best ladoo to improve immunity — which is age-old and time-tested — is a combination of dry ginger powder, jaggery, and desi cow ghee,” Dr Khatri wrote in an Instagram post.

How to make?

Ingredients (take all in equal quantities)

*Dry ginger powder
*Jaggery
*Desi cow ghee

Method

*Make small balls with the mixture of the three ingredients (which are chickpea-sized).

Is it for everyone

*This is best for children who are prone to allergic cold, cough, or viral infection, said Dr Khatri.
*It prevents infection, and even gives immediate relief in cold, cough.
*It improves agni or the digestive fire.
*If you are feeling weak, have low energy, it is best for general debility too.

Also Read |Boost your immunity with this healthy laddoo recipe

How much to have?

*Have one daily or twice a day to boost immunity. said Dr Khatri.

Are the ingredients good for everyone?

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar, jaggery and dry ginger powder work well to fight the cold but “ghee is cooling in nature”. “Ghee is not recommended for someone who has chronic cold issues and can be avoided since it may aggravate the cold,” Dr Bhavsar told indianexpress.com.

She explained that dried ginger is kapha (one’s nature according to Ayurveda) decreasing. “Hence, dry ginger works great in seasonal flu, cold, cough and most upper respiratory tract disorders.”

