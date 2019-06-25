Drugs for epilepsy and depression may cause long-term side effects in brain

While taking drugs for epilepsy or depression is common, they might increase one’s risk of suffering from dementia, a group of researchers have concluded.

Quoted in a report in BBC, it was further stated that the cause for this being the medicines prescribed in these cases belong to a family of drugs known as anticholinergics. These have already been associated with short-term problems with thinking.

Recently, a study that examined UK patients has inferred that it might have potential long-term side effects in the brain. However, it is also mentioned that the findings in JAMA Internal Medicine do not really indicate that there is a direct risk, and neither is there an urgency for people who take the drug to come off it.

The study examined more than 58,000 people who suffered from dementia and 225,000 who did not. Led by Professor Carol Coupland at the University of Nottingham, the researchers traced the use of medication to over 20 years back, before dementia was diagnosed.

The subsequent findings revealed a link between anticholinergic medications and a heightened risk of dementia, basically among those who are 55 and older. Certain drugs in this group of medicine like antipsychotics, antidepressants, bladder drugs and epilepsy drugs were held responsible.

Other anticholinergic medicines, that included heart rhythm drugs, asthma medication were not considered to be of any risk. Researchers maintain that although the link might be real, others factors not considered in this case might change the result.