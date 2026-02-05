Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says ‘no magic, no shortcut’: ‘Only option was to go through the pain’

"I just delivered, I was breastfeeding. I couldn't take any painkillers. I was advised to wait at least 40 days before attempting surgery," she added

Updated: Feb 5, 2026 04:07 PM IST
Ishita DuttaIshita Dutta speaks about postpartum weight loss (Photo: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)
Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta recently clarified that she lost 15 kg in postpartum weight loss in less than two months and stated that, unlike what people believe, there was “no secret, no magic, or shortcut”. “I lost more than 15 kgs in less than 2 months. Hate to break it to you guy! There is no secret. My first two trimesters were amazing. I travelled, worked, and had a lot of fun. I ate a lot. By the sixth month, I was put on complete bed rest. While I was dealing with that, I started experiencing unbearable abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital. This happened 2-3 times, and finally, the scans showed that I had gall bladder stones,” the 35-year-old said.

Since she was pregnant, surgery was not an option. “I was still in my seventh month. The only option was to go through the pain. I cannot even tell you how painful that is. I would be screaming in pain. I would be rushed to the hospital. Because I was pregnant, they couldn’t give me any painkillers. They couldn’t give me anything strong. So, I had to wait for the pain to settle. The  8th month got over, and I started getting my contractions. I was rushed to the hospital and delivered my baby girl. But the struggle did not end there,” the mother of two said in two separate video posts on Instagram.

Even after delivery, she couldn’t get the opportunity to immediately go for gall bladder surgery. “I just delivered, I was breastfeeding. I couldn’t take any painkillers. I was advised to wait at least 40 days before attempting surgery. After I didn’t even know how many pain attacks, I decided to get the surgery when it was safe. I got the gall bladder removed. Even post-delivery, unfortunately, my struggle did not end. I was trying to heal from the surgery, and my body was getting used to the fact that I don’t have a gall bladder anymore. I was still on a dietary restriction for quite some time. This is how I lost so much weight. There is no secret, there is no magic. There is no shortcut,” said the actor, who is married to actor Vatsal Sheth.

Responding to a user’s comment on her diet, she said, “I avoid fats as they are the most difficult to digest post gallbladder surgery. Also prefer home food.”

Taking a cue from the new mother’s revelation, let’s understand all about gall bladder surgery postpartum.

gall bladder Here’s what you should consider (representative) (Photo: Freepik)

Dr Mitul Gupta, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, said that during the postpartum period, gallbladder surgery is not uncommon, especially in women in their 30s-40s, who develop gallstones during pregnancy due to continuous hormonal changes, reduced gallbladder motility, and increased cholesterol saturation of bile.

“For breastfeeding women, the timing of surgery is carefully planned, balancing the mother’s pain management, nutritional status, and recovery while ensuring complete safety for the infant. Once delivery has occurred and the mother is medically stable, laparoscopic gallbladder removal is generally considered safe, even during breastfeeding,” said Dr Gupta.

 

 

Dr Gupta explained that most modern anaesthetic agents and medications used during laparoscopic gallbladder surgery are compatible with breastfeeding, with minimal transfer into breast milk.

Also Read | ‘Her pelvis had fractured’: Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache

“Temporary dietary modifications—particularly a low-fat diet—are often recommended after surgery, which may also contribute to weight loss. In such cases, postpartum weight loss is typically attributed to medical stress, surgical recovery, and dietary restrictions, rather than rapid or cosmetic weight-loss measures,” said Dr Gupta.

 

 

 

 

 

Breastfeeding mothers should consult both their surgeon and obstetrician to ensure optimal recovery while maintaining safe and effective infant feeding.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

