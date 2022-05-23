Why you must drink water stored in a clay pot or ‘matka’

Clay pot, or ‘matka‘ as it is commonly known, is a staple in many Indian households, especially during the summer season. Apart from being refreshing and cooling, water stored in a clay pot or bottle is also known to be extremely beneficial.

“Having water from a clay pot is not new to a lot of people because many of them know the health benefits of drinking water from clay pots. Yet, in case you have not had water saved in a clay pot, also referred to as matki or even matka in Hindi, then you’re passing up lots of health benefits,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli wrote on Instagram, sharing the many benefits of drinking water stored in a clay container.

Keeps your metabolism intact

Drinking water from a clay pot “helps in improving metabolism“. “The body’s natural metabolic system is boosted with water stored in a clay pot,” the expert said.

Keeps water naturally cool

Forget refrigerating your water, store them in clay bottles or pots for “perfect temperature levels”. It hydrates water properly, gives a cooling effect and is gentle on the throat.

Prevents sunstrokes

“Drinking water from earthen pots is known to prevent sunstrokes,” Dr Kohli said.

Absence of toxic chemicals

One of the biggest advantages of drinking water from a clay pot, according to her, is “that there is no fear of any toxic chemicals in the same”.

Cures gastric and acidity problems

Drinking water stored in clay pots is known to cure issues such as acidity. “You might notice elderly members in your family talking about drinking water from clay pots,” she said.

