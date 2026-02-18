The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Staying well-hydrated is integral to managing glucose balance, especially for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Does that mean drinking water affects blood sugar levels? Answering the same, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that water has no calories or carbohydrates, so it does not directly contribute to increases in blood sugar. “Instead, adequate hydration helps the body process glucose more efficiently and may support better insulin sensitivity,” she added.
Notably, when you’re dehydrated, the concentration of glucose in your bloodstream can appear higher because there is less fluid in the blood. While this does not mean dehydration causes high blood sugar, it can make measurements look elevated and make metabolic control more difficult. Consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra further said that dehydration can make blood sugar readings appear higher because it reduces the water content in your blood, concentrating the glucose, much like adding less milk to your chai makes it stronger. “Staying hydrated helps dilute this effect and lets your kidneys flush out excess sugar smoothly. It can also ease insulin resistance a bit by keeping stress hormones in check, but water alone won’t fix a poor diet or inactivity,” said Malhotra.
Notably, water does not lower glucose levels as medication does. “However, not drinking enough water or drinking it at the wrong time can affect how glucose behaves in the bloodstream, particularly for those with diabetes or insulin resistance,” said Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Many people also feel hungrier or crave sweet foods when they’re mildly dehydrated. “Sometimes the body misinterprets thirst as hunger, leading to extra snacking and a potential rise in blood glucose after meals. Drinking water regularly throughout the day can reduce these false hunger signals and support appetite control,” said Goyal.
In practical terms, aiming for consistent hydration — sipping water with meals, between meals and especially during and after exercise — supports overall metabolic health. “If you have diabetes or are monitoring your glucose closely, pairing good hydration with balanced meals, protein, fibre and moderate activity will give the best results for stable blood sugar throughout the day,” said Goyal.
While water itself does not raise blood sugar, adequate hydration supports the body’s ability to regulate glucose levels and maintain metabolic balance. “It’s a simple habit that can make a meaningful difference in overall health,” said Goyal.
What is the most effective hydration strategy for glucose control?
Consistent hydration throughout the day is far more beneficial than drinking large amounts at once. “Taking small, regular sips helps maintain blood volume and supports insulin sensitivity. Drinking one to two glasses of water before meals can aid digestion without disrupting it,” said Dr Negalur.
Room-temperature or warm water is usually better tolerated than icy water, which may slow digestion for some people. After meals, it’s best to avoid heavy water intake for about 30 to 40 minutes, said Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
