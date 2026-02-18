The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is

Staying well-hydrated is integral to managing glucose balance, especially for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Does that mean drinking water affects blood sugar levels? Answering the same, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that water has no calories or carbohydrates, so it does not directly contribute to increases in blood sugar. “Instead, adequate hydration helps the body process glucose more efficiently and may support better insulin sensitivity,” she added.

Notably, when you’re dehydrated, the concentration of glucose in your bloodstream can appear higher because there is less fluid in the blood. While this does not mean dehydration causes high blood sugar, it can make measurements look elevated and make metabolic control more difficult. Consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra further said that dehydration can make blood sugar readings appear higher because it reduces the water content in your blood, concentrating the glucose, much like adding less milk to your chai makes it stronger. “Staying hydrated helps dilute this effect and lets your kidneys flush out excess sugar smoothly. It can also ease insulin resistance a bit by keeping stress hormones in check, but water alone won’t fix a poor diet or inactivity,” said Malhotra.