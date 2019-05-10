Drinking mineral-rich water may reduce blood pressure: Study

Having high blood pressure, or hypertension, has become common in today’s time. A person suffering from blood pressure has an increased risk of damaging their artery and having a stroke, among other health problems.

Advertising

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are around 75 million adults with high blood pressure in the United States which has caused more than 4,00,000 death in 2014.

Recently a study revealed that drinking water of higher salinity helped reduce the blood pressure in people living in a coastal region of Bangladesh as it has high levels of high sodium, calcium and magnesium.

Also Read: How to tell if you have high blood pressure or low blood pressure

Advertising

“Our analyses suggest that in seawater intrusion affected southwest coastal Bangladesh, drinking mild‐salinity water was associated with lower BP. We also found drinking mild‐salinity water was associated with lower risks of stage 1 and stage 2 hypertension among the study population”, the study said.

Dr Robert M. Carey, who is a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, says in a Medical News Today report that the study does not show that adding calcium and magnesium to drinking water actually lowers blood pressure. It is for further studies, conducted in clinical settings, to investigate this, he explains.