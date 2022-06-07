Ayurveda suggests drinking sun-charged water; here’s why

June 7, 2022 1:20:38 pm
It is a well-known fact that adequate exposure to sunlight is needed to meet the body’s vitamin D requirements for optimum health. But have you ever heard of sun-charged water, which holds great importance in Ayurveda?
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“It is the main source of fire (heat), one of the elements which make our earth. As per Ayurveda, sunlight can treat a lot of health problems,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli wrote on Instagram as she shared the many ways sun charged water can boost health.
Take a look
Best of Express Premium
View this post on Instagram
*Sun charged water has anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties which keep health problems and skin issues at bay.
*If you are someone who feels a lack of energy throughout the day, consider drinking sun charged water.
*It is also great for the skin as it “heals common skin problems like rashes, redness and keeps your skin radiant”.
*If you have been suffering from common eye or skin issues, then you must wash them with sun charged water, Dr Kohli suggested. “Since this water has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, it keeps any common problems at bay.”
“Though sun charged water is completely natural and shouldn’t have any side effects on your health, we recommend you consult a doctor if undergoing medication or a treatment,” she suggested.
How to make sun charged water?
To make this “magic potion” at home, follow these tips, as shared by the Ayurvedic expert.
*Fill a glass bottle with water and keep it in the sun for at least 8 hours. You can do this daily or keep it in the sun for 8 hours for 3 days for the best results.
*Avoid refrigerating this water as this can reduce the health benefits of water.
*Drink this water throughout the day. Depending on how much water you drink, you can put one or more bottles in the sun.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-