Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Here’s what Ayurveda says about drinking milk with non-veg food items

According to Dr Nitika Kohli, the consumption of these food items could lead to adverse effects such as...

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 1:20:03 pm
milk, non-veg food, ayurveda, food combinationShould you consume milk and chicken together? (Source: Pexels)

According to Ayurveda, every food item has a different energy, taste, and effect on the body. As such, you need to be cautious while consuming certain combinations of food as they may disturb the digestive system.

Highlighting the same, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli shared the principle of Ayurveda, which states: ‘Foods requiring different digestive environments need to be consumed in isolation’.

She said, “It is mandatory to eat the right kind of combination at the right time or interval to avoid ruining one’s health.” This is because the “misbalance of three doshas — Kapha, Vata and Pitta — may wreak havoc on one’s health and well-being”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

So, keeping this Ayurvedic theory in mind, should you consume milk and non-vegetarian food together? The expert disagrees!

“A combination of milk with chicken (or any other non-vegetarian food) may not be a good idea, since the digestion process of milk differs from the digestion of chicken, which is rich in protein,” she said.

Dr Kohli added that having milk and chicken together may “cause toxins to develop and accumulate in the body”. “The chicken, on the other hand, maybe heavy to digest for some people, and the release of stomach acids may put a severe load on the digestion process,” she said.

According to the expert, consumption of these food items could lead to adverse effects such as:

*Stomach ache
*Nausea
*Indigestion
*Gas
*Bloating
*Ulcers
*Bad odour
*Constipation
*Acid reflux
*Severe skin disorders

It is, therefore, advisable to have these two food items separately, and at a gap of two hours. “The idea is to follow a healthy diet and not put unnecessary load on the gut or stomach, which may give rise to unavoidable ailments.”

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

