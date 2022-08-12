scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Drinking milk ‘didn’t help’ us with lactose intolerance

With only a third of adults today being able to digest lactose, did lactose tolerance evolve because prehistoric humans started drinking milk? A new study suggests otherwise.

By: Deutsche Welle |
August 12, 2022 10:58:52 am
milk, lactose intoleranceLactose intolerance is defined as the body’s inability to digest the milk sugar or lactose. (Source: Getty Images)

Witten by: Esteban Pardo

There is a good chance you have lactose intolerance. You are not alone — 5,000 years ago, most humans were lactose intolerant too.

A new study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature by the University of Bristol and University College London researchers found that people’s ability to digest lactose became common almost 5,000 years later than the first signs of human milk consumption, which date back to around 6,000 BC.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

They also found, using new computer modeling methods, that milk consumption wasn’t the reason for the increase in lactose tolerance.

“Milk didn’t help at all,” study author Mark Thomas, a University College London researcher, told DW.

“I’m excited about the statistical modeling method that we developed. As far as I’m aware, nobody’s done that before,” said Thomas.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Lactose intolerant? Here’s why switching to plant-based milk may be healthy

What is lactose intolerance?

All babies can normally digest lactose. But for most of them, this ability will start to wane after they wean off breastmilk.

Today about two-thirds of people are lactase non-persistent, which means they can’t digest lactose, the main sugar in milk.

Advertisement

People who are lactase non-persistent can’t produce an enzyme called lactase, which breaks down lactose. When this enzyme is absent, lactose is free to travel to the colon, where bacteria feast on it.

This can cause unpleasant side effects, like cramps, farting or diarrhea. Together these symptoms are called lactose intolerance.

Surprising results

ALSO READ |How cow’s milk allergy is different from lactose intolerance

The results of this study are contrary to a widespread belief that our prehistoric ancestors’ consumption of dairy led to the evolution of a genetic variation allowing them to digest lactose even after adulthood.

This assumption can be partly traced to the marketing of the alleged health benefits of lactose tolerance. For years, milk companies, doctors and even nutritionists have peddled milk and dairy as important supplements of vitamin D and calcium and good sources of uncontaminated water.

But the researchers quickly dismissed these ideas after analyzing a huge set of DNA and medical information of people in the UK. They found that whether or not they could tolerate lactose had little effect on people’s health, their calcium levels or whether they drank milk or not, said Thomas.

Why did lactase persistence evolve?

Advertisement

Genetic studies show that lactase persistence is “the most strongly selected single gene trait to have evolved in the last 10,000 years,” said Thomas.

At around 1,000 BC, the number of humans with the capacity to digest lactose, which is encoded in one gene, started to increase rapidly.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Is your baby lactose intolerant? Here’s how you can tell

After discovering that milk consumption was not behind this burst of growth, the researchers tested two alternative hypotheses.

One hypothesis was that when humans became exposed to more pathogens, symptoms of lactose intolerance combined with the new infectious agents could turn deadly.

Advertisement

“We know that pathogen exposure would have gone up over the last 10,000 years as population densities increase, as people live closer to their domestic animals,” said Thomas.

The other hypothesis had to do with famines. When the crops sowed by lactose intolerant prehistoric populations failed, milk and dairy products became some of their only options for nourishment.

“If you’re a healthy person, you get diarrhea. It’s embarrassing. If you are severely malnourished and you give yourself diarrhea, there’s a good chance you’re going to die,” said Thomas.

The researchers used the same computer modeling methods to examine whether these ideas could better explain the evolution of lactase persistence.

ALSO READ |Don’t like milk? Check out these easily available non-dairy sources of calcium

“And they did, way, way better,” said Thomas. “All these theories that ultimately relate to milk use don’t seem to help.”

The study mostly focused on European populations, and more research is needed for other continents.

Unfortunately, finding ancient DNA in African countries is trickier because it’s hotter, “and heat is a big determinant of whether DNA survives,” said Thomas.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:58:52 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

4

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

raksha bandhan
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating the festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement