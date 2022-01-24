From relieving congestion to improving hair health: The many benefits of drinking hot water

It goes without saying that consuming an adequate amount of water in a day is quintessential for good health. Around eight to 10 glasses of water must be consumed every day to keep the body’s metabolism and health in check. While water in itself keeps you healthy and hydrated, the benefits further increase when it’s hot!

Experts note that drinking hot water regularly can result in incredible benefits for your overall health. “Traditional and alternative streams of medicine have often linked hot water to better health, so perhaps it’s time to make the switch.” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said.

Dr Kohli shared the many benefits of drinking hot water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Congestion relief

Having a stuffy nose can be extremely annoying and uncomfortable. It’s one of the worst things about catching a cold. “A cup of hot water could help you with decongestion,” she said.

Constipation relief

According to Dr Kohli, dehydration is one of the main reasons for constipation. “Drinking water of any temperature is a good way to get your bowels moving again.”

ALSO READ | Sustainable diets may lead to fewer blood clots in the brain; know more here

Improves hair health

Drinking hot water prevents dry scalp, which, in turn, improves hair health.

Alleviates menstrual pain

Menstrual pain is difficult to control but hot water can help. “Using a warm compress in the abdomen and also drinking hot water at regular intervals provides relief during painful menstrual cramps,” Dr Kohli said.

Skincare

Hot water can do wonder for your skin too. According to the expert, “It slows down the process of skin ageing and clears acne and blemishes”.

Improves digestion

Drinking hot water in the morning aids digestion. It cures bloating, acidity and gas.

Detoxifies the body

“Drinking hot or warm water detoxifies the body and cleanses the system by flushing out foreign elements and toxins,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!