Does drinking hot lemon water really help in fat loss? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Lemon water is no better than regular water when it comes to weight loss. (Source: pixabay)

Drinking hot water with a few drops of lemon in it has been among the popular hacks for weight loss. We have heard many friends and relatives recommend it. But does this remedy really work?

While it is a great source of vitamin C and aids in digestion, to assume that a mug of hot water is going to melt away all the fat is a myth, celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel shared in an Instagram video.

“If losing the fat was as easy as adding lemon to hot water, a myth that needs to be busted!” the nutritionist captioned the post.

According to Healthline, lemon water is no better than regular water when it comes to weight loss. However, it can be used as a low-calorie replacement in place of a high-calorie beverage. This can potentially promote weight loss.

As for the other health benefits of lemon water, not only does it keep you hydrated, it also works wonders for the skin. According to the outlet, vitamin C in lemons reduce skin wrinkling, dry skin from ageing and damage from the sun. Read more about the benefits here.