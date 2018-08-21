Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Does drinking cold water actually help in weight loss? Let’s find out

Although drinking cold water is effective in increasing blood circulation levels, according to researchers, the number of calories that are burned by drinking cold water is too little to even make a difference.

Updated: August 21, 2018 5:04:27 pm
weight loss, cold water for weight loss, warm water, cold water vs warm water for weight loss, warm water for weight loss, water for weight loss, weight loss tips, ways to loose weight, indian express, indian express news The main aim should be to drink enough water, be it cold or warm, to keep yourself from getting dehydrated. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)
Contrary to popular belief, drinking cold water for weight loss is just a myth. Although it is effective in increasing blood circulation levels, according to researchers, the number of calories that are burned by drinking cold water is too little to even make a difference.

A study conducted by ScienceDirect states how they asked participants to drink 5 ml, 10 ml, 15 ml and 20 ml of water in the morning or before lunch to see if it helps in weight loss. But the researchers found that drinking even 20 ml of water reduced very less number of calories.

The main aim should be to drink enough water, be it cold or warm, to keep yourself from getting dehydrated. Did you know that drinking cold water during exercise helps in reducing dehydration, in turn making you feel less tired? Also, intake of around two to four liters of water every day will increase metabolism and flush out toxins from the body.

According to a study by the University of Washington, drinking 10 cups of ice water helps burn about 80 extra calories. But it can be “easily gained back by eating one stick of string cheese, one hard-boiled egg, or one medium chocolate-chip cookie. Drinking cold water makes such a small dent in the calorie balance that it will not help you lose weight if your eating and exercise pattern stay the same.”

