Drinking coffee regularly may keep your gut healthy: Study

Starting the day without a cup of coffee can be tough at times, but don’t stop yourself just yet from picking up that extra cup of caffeine. A new study suggests that heavy coffee drinkers have healthier compositions of bacteria in the guts. In fact, drinking just one cup of coffee fights unhealthy fat, eases inflammation associated with obesity and even protects the brain into old age. The study’s findings were presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting, which took place in San Antonio, TX.

“The beneficial roles of coffee consumption in metabolic diseases have previously been shown. We set out to examine whether phytochemical ‘caffeine’ in coffee would account for this beneficial effect,” Dr Li Jiao the senior and corresponding author of the study told Medical News Today. For the research, the scientists asked 34 participants to undergo a screening colonoscopy and endoscopy to confirm the health of their colons. The participants answered a self-administered food frequency questionnaire to evaluate the daily intake of coffee. The team divided coffee intake into high coffee consumption — that is, at least 82.9 milligrams (mg) per day — and low coffee consumption, that is, less than 82.9 mg daily.

The study suggested that drinking at least three cups of coffee every day may keep arteries healthy, the liver happy and also fight diabetes by improving blood sugar control. But how exactly coffee yields all of these wonderful health benefits are yet to be conclusively researched.

“Higher caffeine consumption was associated with increased richness and evenness of the mucosa-associated gut microbiota, and higher relative abundance of anti-inflammatory bacteria, such as Faecalibacterium and Roseburia and lower levels of potentially harmful Erysipelatoclostridium”, commented the author to Medical News Today.