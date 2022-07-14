Does drinking coffee make you feel anxious? This could be the reason

For many, a cup of hot coffee is exactly what’s required to kickstart on a refreshing note. This is due to the presence of caffeine in your cuppa which “gives us the morning jolt we need,” according to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor.

However, for several others, drinking coffee is linked to the feeling of anxiety and jitteriness, further making one feel agitated and restless. This is because your coffee contains more than just caffeine, the expert continued.

She said, “In addition to being a stimulant, coffee is also acidic and diuretic. As a result, coffee will, both, give you energy and deplete some of your body’s vital resources.”

As such, if you are feeling anxious while drinking coffee, it is due to “the deficiencies brought on by frequent coffee consumption”.

Explaining the same, Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore added, “Habitual dependency on caffeine is a concern, especially for those suffering from an anxiety disorder. It triggers the release of adrenaline, a hormone that gives a feeling of ‘high’ for a short duration followed by a long period of ‘low’. Caffeine also elevates cortisol levels, which can cause chronic stress.”

Kapoor suggested the following three easy tips to get rid of your “coffee-related jitters and anxieties”.

*Start your day with good fats. “Your body has fasted for a number of hours at night. Coffee is acidic in nature and, hence, shouldn’t be the first food you ingest in your body.”

*Add some collagen creamer which makes your coffee “more nourishing”.

*Try and delay your coffee drinking time to around 9:30-10:30 am which is after your “natural cortisol spike” in the body.

Arvind added that one must not give up coffee suddenly as it may lead to caffeine withdrawal for those dependent on it. “It may result in headache, fatigue, decreased energy, drowsiness, depressed mood, irritation etc. The frequency and amount of coffee consumption must be gradually reduced,” she said.

Further, the dietitian suggested replacing coffee with healthy and tasty alternative beverages such as water, jal jeera, tender coconut water, warm water with honey and lemon, buttermilk or any healthy snack. “One can also start decaffeinated coffee and slowly reduce the consumption of coffee,” she advised.

