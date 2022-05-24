The best time to drink water is…

We all know the importance of drinking adequate amount of water. Water, not only helps one stay hydrated but also regulates body temperature and maintains the many bodily functions like flushing out waste from the kidneys, create saliva, and also make nutrients available to the various body parts.

However, is there an ideal time to drink water? Yes, according to fitness expert Sonia Bakshi, who recently took to Instagram to elaborate on the same.

*Never have water with a meal. “A glass or more of water with a meal severely hampers your stomach’s digestive powers and causes insulin levels to fluctuate significantly. If needed, just sip a little water with your meal,” said Bakshi.

*Always have water one hour after a meal. This will allow the body to absorb the nutrients of the food.

*Drink at least a glass of water when you wake up. This can help fight sicknesses and strengthen the immune system.

*Drink at least a glass of water mid-afternoon to combat fatigue. Dehydration may be the root cause of mid-afternoon slump, so drinking water can help combat fatigue and other unwanted symptoms.

Here are some dos and don’ts as per Ayurveda, according to Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

One should only drink water while sitting. “Avoid drinking water while standing as it can have an adverse effect on your kidneys, and can even lead to arthritis. Sitting while drinking water allows the body to better filter the nutrients and direct it to areas that need nourishing, rather than going directly into your stomach with a force, as it does when standing. Also, we typically drink water a lot faster while standing, which brings your nerves into a state of tension,” she explained.

How much water should you have?

Instead of drinking too much water which may lead to bloating, drink according to the body’s requirement.

“I was also under the impression that we need to drink plenty of water for better skin, immunity, and digestion. But that’s not correct. If you drink a lot of water, you might feel bloated. Also, it could dampen your digestive fire and increase kapha dosha. So, water is important and you need to drink enough but not more. Try to listen to your body. You’ll know when your body needs water and when it needs food. Just needs a little bit of practice and you’ll ace listening to your body and feeding it accordingly,” mentioned Dr Bhavsar.

