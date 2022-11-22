The best time to have dragon fruit, known to lower blood sugar, is…

Dragon fruit — the bright-skinned fruit that has a pulp dotted with black seeds — has become extremely popular with fitness enthusiasts. The exotic fruit, also called cactus fruit, dragon pearl fruit, and pitaya, is enjoyed for its unique look and taste. Recently, Chef Kunal Kapoor also took to Instagram to share about this tropical fruit, writing: “Though people primarily enjoy it for its unique look and taste, evidence suggests it may provide health benefits as well. Here I have shared some health benefits and how to cut it.”

How to cut it?

The chef demonstrated how to cut the fruit.

*Place the dragon fruit on a cutting board.

*Use a sharp chef’s knife to cut the fruit in half, lengthwise.

*Start at the top and come down into the thicker stem. Or cut the fruit in half, lengthwise, and use your fingers to peel the skin away from the fruit as chef Kunal does.

*You can eat the pulp straight from the halve using a spoon, or cut it into pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Why should you have it?

Sonia Bakshi, nutritionist and founder, DtF Studio told indianexpress.com that since dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants, it helps protect the cells from damage by free radicals that can lead to diseases like cancer and premature ageing.

She went on to list some more benefits.

*It’s naturally fat-free and high in fibre. It makes for a good snack because it can help keep you fuller for longer between meals.

*It helps in lowering your blood sugar.

*It contains prebiotics, which are foods that feed the healthy bacteria called probiotics in your gut. Having more prebiotics in your system can improve the balance of good to bad bacteria in your intestines.

*It can strengthen your immune system. Dragon fruit is high in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which are good for your immune system.

*It can boost your iron levels, too.

When is the best time to have it?

While morning is considered to be the best time to consume fruits as the digestive system breaks down the fruit sugar quickly and provides it with all the nutrients, the dragon fruit can be had as a mid meal or in the night, too. In fact, when had at night, it helps induce better sleep, Bakshi noted.

It is prudent to consume fruits as a snack (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) It is prudent to consume fruits as a snack (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

How to have it?

Bakshi said that dragon fruit can be eaten in a few ways.

Advertisement

*Add it to your fruit salad along with other tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.

*Churn it into ice cream.

*Squeeze it into juice or water to make for flavoured water.

*Use it as a topping for Greek yoghurt.

*Freeze it and blend it into a smoothie.

Also Read | Fruits are good but how much is too much?

How much is too much?

According to Bakshi, one should be cautious of having too much as “dragon fruit has been linked to bloating and diarrhoea”. “Consuming it more than what your digestive system permits might lead to stomach upset due to its fibre, sugar, and prebiotic content,” Bakshi said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!