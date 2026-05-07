Dr Sriram Nene’s tips to ‘beat the heat before it beats you’ this summer

With temperatures already above 40 degrees this April, Indians are in for a wild summer ahead. This year’s weather predictions in the city have health experts all worked up. As we gear up to face the brutal May heat, Dr Sriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, shared some key tips to help stay safe from the heatwave.

“Beat the heat before it beats you,” says Dr Nene in the caption of his latest Instagram post, highlighting that the current statistics are a wake-up call. Hundreds are being treated for dehydration and fatigue. But these are preventable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Your body signals its needs long before you notice – you just have to know what to look for. From hydration hacks to the right summer diet, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the hottest year yet,” he further added.

Here’s a quick overview of the tips he shared on Instagram. “By the time you are thirsty, you are already behind. Sunscreen, hydration and diet are important pillars of beating the heat, with a specific focus on 3-4 litres of water every day,” shared Dr Nene.

Expert tips to beat the heat

Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, agreed with him, adding that you should drink 8-10 glasses of water a day, always carry a water bottle, and add lemon, cucumber, or mint to your water for a refreshing twist. Begin with a glass of water in the morning to kick-start hydration and metabolism.

“Reduce your intake of coffee, energy drinks, and sodas. Instead, have coconut water, herbal tea, or lemon water. Too much caffeine and sugar may cause dehydration, lethargy, and bloating, leaving you feeling sluggish,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Dr Basavraj concurred, further suggesting that people remain in shades and try to avoid direct sunlight between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. He added that people should wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen for additional protection from excess heat and dehydration.

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Dr Basavraj shared a few more tips, starting with using hydration alarms or apps and abiding by the 8×8 rule (eight glasses of 8 ounces of water every day) to maintain steady intake. He added that taking small sips during the day is better than consuming huge amounts at a time.

“Make water-dense foods such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries a part of your diet, along with adding soups, smoothies, and fresh fruit juices. These not only hydrate but also contain crucial vitamins and minerals to cool the body,” said the expert.

“If you want to spice up your regular water, try choosing coconut water, which is high in electrolytes, or herbal teas such as chamomile or green tea, which contain antioxidants,” said Dr Basavraj. Flavoured water with fruits, mint, or cucumber makes the water tasty and provides nutrients, whereas buttermilk and fruit juices keep you hydrated and fresh, he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.