‘Global data on the efficacy of CAR T-cell therapy for cancer looks very good’: Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee

Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, a cancer physician and researcher, is the author of Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer (2010), among other highly-acclaimed books, in which he has humanised the public discourse on cancer and given a fascinating glimpse into the future of cancer treatments, providing hope and clarity to those seeking to demystify the disease.

In previous conversations with The Indian Express, Mukherjee has shared crucial insights into the developments in cancer care in India and their effectiveness in fighting this deadly disease.

Cost of cancer treatment

With his research focusing on the link between stem cells and cancer cells, Mukherjee has collaborated with biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw for Immuneel Therapeutic Ltd to roll out Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in India – a crucial clinical trial on the treatment of cancer that will notably bring down the cost of cancer treatment for patients in the country.

Talking about the same at Express Adda, Mukherjee said that pharma companies should not be pricing products based on what failed in the valley of death – the phase between an encouraging find and a final product. He said that though developing medicines costs money, most large pharma companies were surviving by gobbling up highly successful startups.

Immunotherapy against cancer

At Indian Express‘ Idea Exchange held in June 2022, Mukherjee said that immunotherapy comes in many variations but there are three main ones. “First are monoclonal antibodies (MABs) which have been in use for a long time. The second is T-cell therapy — this does not involve the transfer of T-cells but uses your own native cells. In order to prevent your own T-cells from attacking themselves, you inactivate them so that you don’t get autoimmunity. The third variant is the CAR T-cell therapy, where we extract T-cells from a cancer patient’s body and we use a virus, which is a modified and inactivated version of the HIV virus but doesn’t cause HIV, to deliver genes into them,” he said.

Efficacy of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy

Mukherjee said that the global data on the efficacy of this treatment looks “very good” with all refractory tumours, lymphoma, leukaemia and myeloma responding to it. “The effectiveness of CAR-T therapy in children has been 90 per cent. In other words, five to seven years of survival in 80 to 90 per cent of patients. Remember, these patients were initially refractory or relapsed. It was a very difficult population to treat, the only other treatment available to them being a bone-marrow transplant. But there the effectiveness is much lower, there’s a much more toxic regimen and the side effects could go on for four decades. In contrast, this would be a 14-day process, followed by two or three days of infusion, and the cure rates could be 80 to 90 per cent, depending upon the kind and intensity of leukaemia. In myeloma, the cure rates are 80 to 90 per cent, too,” he added.

Drug for untreatable leukaemia

Mukherjee said that the drug for untreatable leukaemia has started its clinical trials. “It’s a very complex twist on cellular therapy. My lab discovered it, we patented it and we’ve now sent it off to Vor Biopharma. We are waiting for an outcome signal,” he shared at Idea Exchange.

Combining diet with drugs

The cancer physician also talked about his interesting study in cancer, which is combining diets with drugs. He explained, “This is not voodoo nutritional science but is based on extremely rigorous scientific experiments in which we’ve shown that particular diets, which lack certain substances or have the addition of other substances, are synergistic with drugs. Targeted therapies make them much more effective. Our last study was published in Nature and trials will begin. That’s what we call the independent pillar. Not chemotherapy, not radiation, not surgery, not immunotherapy — the four pillars of anti-cancer therapy — but a fifth pillar, where we treat diet as a drug.”

Rising cancer cases in India

With India looking at 30 million cases by 2025, Mukherjee said that these numbers “worry” him a lot. “Cancers being treated by CAR-T don’t seem to be preventable. Lymphoma has certain carcinogens that are preventable. But childhood leukaemia is a genetic accident. There’s a pyramid-like basis for cancer therapy. At the bottom, where you get the most effect for the least cost, is prevention. Preventable carcinogens include tobacco, triggers include obesity while some cancers are caused by viruses. The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) causes cervical cancer and there’s a very effective vaccine against it. We are in the process of discovering new carcinogens,” he said.

