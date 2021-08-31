scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Dr Shriram Nene shares tips to avoid acid reflex, GERD

If you have more than two episodes of acid reflux in a week, you should seek clinical opinion, he suggested

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 5:30:29 pm
tips to avoid acid reflex, tips to avoid GERD, what to do about acid reflex, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, dr shriram nene youtube, what is GERD,Having acid reflux? Here's what to keep in mind. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Seven to 30 per cent Indians suffer from a condition called GERD or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, says Dr Shriram Nene, cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon.

In a new YouTube video, he explained what GERD is when the stomach acid frequently flows back in to the tube connecting the mouth and stomach.

Symptoms

*Burning in the chest after a meal

*Bitter or sour taste in the mouth

*Difficulty swallowing

*Bad breath

*Nausea and vomiting

*Sore throat

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘We are not done with this pandemic until everyone is vaccinated’: Dr Shriram Nene

When should you seek treatment?

If you have more than two episodes of acid reflux in a week, you should seek a clinical opinion. Why? “Because the acid from the stomach can go and damage the esophagus. It can also lead to complications like lack of sleep, asthma, and a small risk of cancer,” said Dr Nene.

According to a 2018-National Center for Biotechnology Information study, GERD is a common clinical problem with significant morbidity and potentially decreased quality of life. Early recognition of symptoms is integral to preventing complications. Behavioral changes and advances in acid suppression remain integral to its treatment.

ALSO READ |A nutritionist shares 3 food hacks to prevent acidity

What should one do?

*Do not eat within 30 minutes of going to sleep

*Wear loose fitting clothes

*Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and chocolate

*Eat smaller portions more often

*Avoid greasy, spicy, and fatty food

What more?

Chew slowly: Take your time at every meal.
Make lifestyle changes to keep weight under control, said Dr Nene.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

saleem kidwai, saleem kidwai death, saleem kidwai books, saleem kidwai works, same sex love in india, song sung true, the mirror of wonders, chandni begum, ship of sorrows, lgbt saleem kidwai, lgbt activism, saleem kidwai latest, saleem kidwai indian express
Revisiting Saleem Kidwai’s rich legacy as an author and translator

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement