Dr Shriram Nene shares tips to avoid acid reflex, GERD

Seven to 30 per cent Indians suffer from a condition called GERD or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, says Dr Shriram Nene, cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon.

In a new YouTube video, he explained what GERD is when the stomach acid frequently flows back in to the tube connecting the mouth and stomach.

Symptoms

*Burning in the chest after a meal

*Bitter or sour taste in the mouth

*Difficulty swallowing

*Bad breath

*Nausea and vomiting

*Sore throat

When should you seek treatment?

If you have more than two episodes of acid reflux in a week, you should seek a clinical opinion. Why? “Because the acid from the stomach can go and damage the esophagus. It can also lead to complications like lack of sleep, asthma, and a small risk of cancer,” said Dr Nene.

According to a 2018-National Center for Biotechnology Information study, GERD is a common clinical problem with significant morbidity and potentially decreased quality of life. Early recognition of symptoms is integral to preventing complications. Behavioral changes and advances in acid suppression remain integral to its treatment.

ALSO READ | A nutritionist shares 3 food hacks to prevent acidity

What should one do?

*Do not eat within 30 minutes of going to sleep

*Wear loose fitting clothes

*Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and chocolate

*Eat smaller portions more often

*Avoid greasy, spicy, and fatty food

What more?

Chew slowly: Take your time at every meal.

Make lifestyle changes to keep weight under control, said Dr Nene.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!