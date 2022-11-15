Dr Shriram Nene swears by the ‘ABCG’ juice to get ‘most of the vitamins’

Experts swear by and recommend natural drinks owing to the numerous benefits they come packed with, and also because they strengthen the body’s metabolism while helping it meet its daily nutritional needs. In a similar vein, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene recently shared his favourite natural drink that he has in the morning.

“Nothing like an ABCG to bring in a Sunday morning. That’s apple/beetroot/carrot/ginger juice. I think we covered most of the vitamins,” Dr Nene captioned his Instagram post. The appetising juice is a powerful combination that helps the skin glow and boosts the body’s immunity. Take a look.

How to prepare the juice?

Ingredients

300g – Beetroot

300g – Carrot

100g – Apple

½ inch – Ginger

½ tsp – Lemon

Salt, according to taste/ optional

Method

*Cut the beetroot, carrot, apple, ginger, and juice them.

*Blend it well and strain to remove all the fibre.

*The pulp itself is rich in fibre.

*Add half a teaspoon of lemon juice, and salt to taste.

*Mix it and serve.

Drink a glass of this juice. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Drink a glass of this juice. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Why should you have it?

ABCG juice is a powerful detox combination that is very famous among fitness enthusiats, said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian. “This miracle drink is packed with many essential nutrients such as zinc, potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C etc. This juice is best consumed on an empty stomach,” she told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing, Dr Santosh Pandey, an acupuncturist and naturopath at Rejua Energy Center, further listed the benefits of each of the ingredients

Apples — Apples are particularly filling due to their high fibre and water content. Their polyphenols aid anti-obesity effects and lower cholesterol because of high soluble fibre.

Beetroot — Betalains is a powerful antioxidant which reduces inflammation, helps to protect against cancer and other diseases, and also increases stamina. “Beetroot and it’s juice help the heart and lungs work better during workouts. Nitric oxide from beet increases blood flow to the muscles. So, drinking beetroot juice when exercising improves performance,” Dr Pandey told indianexpress.com.

Carrot — Carrots are rich in compounds called carotenoids, which protects the skin against UV damage and sunlight. Vitamin A improves skin and eye health too, Dr Pandey mentioned.

Ginger — Gingerol, a natural component of ginger, is helpful for gastrointestinal motility or the rate at which food exits the stomach to aid digestion. “Adding ginger in food encourages efficient digestion. So, food doesn’t linger as long in the gut,” Dr Pandey said.

How powerful is the combination?

Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) of various vitamins and minerals is fulfilled with this super drink, said Goyal. “Each component adds to the nutritional value of the drink on its own, but the combination makes it a powerful and stronger concoction,” said Goyal.

She added that “this magic drink can be consumed daily to reap its health benefits”. “It’s a great liquid for detoxification and blood purification. Being a potent antioxidant drink, it helps to scavenge the free radicals generated by the oxidation of the body cells. ABCG juice is a great drink for body rejuvenation,” she said while listing several other benefits.

*Immunity booster – This vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants-packed combination boosts the body’s immunity by increasing the production of white blood cells.

*Skin-friendly – Being a great detoxifying agent, this juice cleanses the body from within, removing all the toxins. This way, it acts as a great agent to provide a natural blush and glow to the skin and restores the natural complexion of the skin.

*Supports weight loss – This drink is made with superfoods which lend a person satiety post consumption and load up the body with fibre. Thus, consuming this is an excellent weight loss strategy.

Healthy heart – These antioxidants loaded ingredients help to keep the blood pressure in check and the cholesterol levels under control.

Anti-ageing effect – “This potent drink has vitamins A, E, B-complex, C, K etc. which work together to make it a good natural substitute to the beauty products to make skin look younger and tighter. They help decrease fine lines and wrinkles. Dietary fibres help in rejuvenating the body,” Goyal said.

The juice helps with bad breath too (representative) (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The juice helps with bad breath too (representative) (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Super drink in pregnancy – Pregnancy increases the demands of various vitamins and minerals, which is fulfilled by this drink. Weight issues, constipation, and body pains in pregnancy can be tackled with ABCG juice.

Strong hair – Shiny and strong hair with less split ends are the gift provided by this potion.

Recovers bad breath – One of the main causes of bad breath is indigestion, which is very well treated with this fruit and vegetable concoction.

Digestive health – This juice is loaded with fibres and phytonutrients and so is very good for digestive health and dealing with constipation.

Good for eyes – Rich in beta carotene, this juice is essential for a good vision and healthy eyes.

Cancer protective effect – “Tumour or cancer cells growth can be inhibited by the natural antioxidants in this juice such as vitamin A, vitamin C and iron,” said Goyal.

Brain booster – This drink enhances nerve connections for faster responses. Also, it enhances memory and concentration.

